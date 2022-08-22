ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Local Art Throb: Patrick Prickett

It's time for The Local Art Throb with Lorna Hollifield!. Today she brings Patrick Prickett, a local artist who dabbles in abstract and pop art. His work has been featured on the TV show Mr. Mercedes shot right here in Charleston!
Carriage Horses: Before, During and After the Storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pets aren’t the only animals that we have to protect from tropical systems. Carriage horses living in downtown Charleston also have to be protected. The owner of Palmetto Carriage Works has steps that they follow to prepare for an impending storm. “This is not...
Small businesses hit as climate change floods Charleston's historic district

This story was produced through a collaboration between ABC News 4 Charleston and Climate Central, a nonadvocacy science and news organization. Alanna Elder (Climate Central) and Kelly Van Baalen (Climate Central) contributed data reporting. A forecast high tide is all it can take to prompt Donald Goodemote to shut down...
Charleston lotto winner sharing $30K with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman recently won $30,000 playing South Carolina's Education Lottery. What does she intend to do with her winnings? Share with her grandparents, according to a press release Thursday. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
Taking aim at ghost guns in the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "If it's a ghost gun, then law enforcement is behind the ball. They don't even know where to start. And because you've basically got an unidentifiable firearm," says Asst. US Atty. Justin Holloway. Impossible to track, but surprisingly easy to assemble -- ghost guns are...
