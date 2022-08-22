Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Local Art Throb: Patrick Prickett
It's time for The Local Art Throb with Lorna Hollifield!. Today she brings Patrick Prickett, a local artist who dabbles in abstract and pop art. His work has been featured on the TV show Mr. Mercedes shot right here in Charleston!
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
abcnews4.com
Carriage Horses: Before, During and After the Storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pets aren’t the only animals that we have to protect from tropical systems. Carriage horses living in downtown Charleston also have to be protected. The owner of Palmetto Carriage Works has steps that they follow to prepare for an impending storm. “This is not...
abcnews4.com
McMaster gets close-up look at derelict boat problem affecting Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Removing derelict boats from Charleston's waterways can be tricky. They need to either track down the boat or structure's owner or make an effort to find out who the owner is first. Laying unused for two years and partially sinking. Removing the structure is not...
abcnews4.com
Small businesses hit as climate change floods Charleston's historic district
This story was produced through a collaboration between ABC News 4 Charleston and Climate Central, a nonadvocacy science and news organization. Alanna Elder (Climate Central) and Kelly Van Baalen (Climate Central) contributed data reporting. A forecast high tide is all it can take to prompt Donald Goodemote to shut down...
abcnews4.com
Children with autism ride the waves during annual Surfers Healing Folly Beach event
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The crashing waves off Folly's coastline is the perfect place to make that perfect connection. "This is awesome man. Surfers Healing Folly Beach." The volunteers were definitely excited. So, you can imagine how the families of Autistic children and the pros on the surfboards...
abcnews4.com
Charleston lotto winner sharing $30K with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman recently won $30,000 playing South Carolina's Education Lottery. What does she intend to do with her winnings? Share with her grandparents, according to a press release Thursday. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Season: What the worst-case scenario looks like for Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sullivan’s Island is where Hurricane Hugo made landfall almost 33 years ago. The powerful storm is often used as a benchmark or a “worst case scenario” for what can happen in Charleston. The truth is that it’s almost a worst-case scenario.
abcnews4.com
Public waterfront access, restaurants, hotels, housing could be coming to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of Union Pier is up for discussion. South Carolina Ports Authority hosted its first public input meeting Thursday night to discuss new developments that may soon be underway on Charleston's east side. Much of Union Pier now sits as a parking lot for...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
abcnews4.com
'It's horrible': 72-year-old woman living with mold at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The air vents, the living room, and now the floors. Seventy-two-year-old Dorothy Greene has been living in the North Central Apartments complex since 2006. Recently, something has been off with her living arrangements. “My grandma, her house is filled with mold, black mold in her...
abcnews4.com
Bee City Zoo's giraffe has a new name, and he's ready to meet you!
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bee City's newest member of the zoo now has a name: Nyuki!. The young giraffe will be taking part in his first public feeding on Saturday, Aug. 27. Zoo visitors will be able to feed Nyuki from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Municipal Courtroom renamed in honor of city's first Black Municipal Judge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders gathered on Thursday to honor Judge Richard E. Fields by renaming the Municipal Courtroom in his honor. The Charleston native, now 102 years old, was the first Black Municipal Judge to serve in the Holy City. He attended the ceremony via Zoom.
abcnews4.com
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
abcnews4.com
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
abcnews4.com
Porter-Gaud School teams up with Harvest Pack to fight food insecurity
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Harvest Pack’s Bradford Fleming’s rally cry got seniors at the Porter-Gaud School pumped up on Friday. “You’re going to impact your neighbors and we’re going to put out good, quality food," he said. Fleming went on to tell the students: “You guys...
abcnews4.com
A U.S. Marine's mission: Helping veterans suffering with invisible wounds through fitness
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — As the saying goes, 'once a Marine, always a Marine. Phillip Palmer continues to employ the Corps' values of honor, courage, and commitment to help fellow veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder. The Citadel grad is the perfect example of 'Multiplying Good' and deserving...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
abcnews4.com
2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
abcnews4.com
Taking aim at ghost guns in the Carolinas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "If it's a ghost gun, then law enforcement is behind the ball. They don't even know where to start. And because you've basically got an unidentifiable firearm," says Asst. US Atty. Justin Holloway. Impossible to track, but surprisingly easy to assemble -- ghost guns are...
