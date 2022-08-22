Read full article on original website
Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally Is Saturday
The Jemez Riders Riding Club presents the 4th Annual Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally. The community is invited to join them in Jemez Springs for awesome barbeque, live music by DK & the Affordables, a drawing for a helicopter tour donated by Classic Air Medical and an awesome time in the beautiful Jemez Mountains. For more information, go to https://jemezriders.com/events.
Join The Boerigter Tandem LACF-UWNNM Challenge
Steve and Kathy Boerigter are riding a tandem bike across the country from the Olympic Peninsula to Key West. Not only are they seeking to inspire the community through their. perseverance and teamwork, but they are also challenging the community to join them in. supporting the Los Alamos Community Foundation...
2022 Bear Festival Is Saturday, Aug. 27
Get ready for the Bear Festival! Join Pajarito Environmental Education Center for a fun day filled with booths, games, and interactive activities dedicated to learning about living with black bears and other area wildlife 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This free...
Wedding Announcement: Ben Stewart And Sarah Walsh
Grant and Kelly Stewart of Los Alamos, New Mexico are proud to announce the marriage of their son Ben Stewart, Los Alamos High School Class of 2013, to Sarah Walsh of Tuckerton, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Blame Her Ranch in Ribera, New Mexico. The couple are currently pursuing PhDs at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Beginning this fall, you will find them, and their cat and three dogs, in the Bay area, in the vicinity of Cupertino, California and Ben’s new employer, Apple. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Luca Ciarla To Play Sept. 15 At Fuller Lodge
The Los Alamos Arts Council presents internationally touring artist Violipiano’s Luca Ciarla straight from Rome. The exclusive experience is taking place on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Fuller Lodge. Space is limited so purchase your tickets now! Tickets and more information available at LosAlamosArtsCouncil.org/Luca-Ciarla. Courtesy LAAC.
420 TeaTime To Open In White Rock
The Cheshire cat is out of the bag! 420 TeaTime LLC owner Christa Tyler is excited to announce that she will soon be opening a new cannabis retail, edible lounge, and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos. Located in the former Pig + Fig Café space at 35 Rover Blvd., Suite G, the interior has been fully remodeled to accommodate 420 TeaTime and the sale of cannabis products as well as non-cannabis options of tea and pastries.
Yard Sale List: Aug. 26-28
120 Canyon Vista, off Grand Canyon above Pinon School, White Rock. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Six families participating. Men’s, ladies (size S – plus size), huge assortment of fall and winter jackets, children’s clothing for both boys and girls (fall and winter), variety of shoes and boots, toys, books, puzzles, kitchen, assorted material, Nambe, glider rocker, lots more – too much to list.
County: Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County’s Nuisance Code Process
Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
Albuquerque’s Homeless Encampments, Jail Staffing Crisis & Behind NM’s 2022 Shakespeare Festival
This week on New Mexico in Focus, more context around Albuquerque City Council’s reversal on homeless encampments. Gene Grant talks with District 4 Councilor Brook Bassan about what made her change her mind on the issue. Gene also asks the Line Opinion Panel if they see any realistic solutions to this issue in the near future. Plus, the panel discusses a troubling update on the staffing crisis at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, and jails across the state. The panel also weighs in on recent actions from the Ronchetti campaign to block a journalist’s access to a rally. We ask the question: who gets to decide who is and isn’t legitimate media?
Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
Middle Schoolers Invited To Hawk Hangout Thursday Afternoon
Come rollerblade or just hang out! Los Alamos Middle School students are invited to the Ice Rink to eat snacks, roller skate, and hang out. Transportation to the ice rink is provided by Atomic City Transit. Ride Bus #6 from the Middle School and hop off before Omega Bridge. Courtesy LAC.
Nuisance Code Revision: Los Alamos Is Not A Homeowners Association
I write to comment on the county’s proposed changes to the nuisance code. I write on behalf of myself and others who reside in this gorgeous setting but who do not benefit from the high salaries and extraordinary benefits paid to LANL workers. I am a writer. On average, writers in this country make $20,000 per year. Others who live here – and contribute to the rich fabric of this town – are teachers and nurses, grocery store workers, day care providers, arborists and carpenters. The proposed code will have a serious, negative impact on seniors and others living on fixed incomes.
Shoplifting In A Town Near You
This past Sunday evening as I was grocery shopping at our Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace, I witnessed not one but two shoplifting events occur within 15 minutes of each other. These thieves walked out of Smith’s with their carts piled high with home goods and detergent. For a quick instance, I thought I was in Albuquerque as I watched the thieves nonchalantly walk-out of Smith’s with their ill-gotten goods!
Los Alamos Public Schools Board Seeks Public Input On Three Voting Redistricting Options
Parents of Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) students and members of the community are invited to share their comments and/or questions regarding three School Board voting redistricting options being considered by the Board. School board members narrowed the options down to three – Plan A, Plan B or Plan D...
LANL Foundation Recognized As One Of Best Places To Work For 2022
The Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for 2022. Following a nomination and evaluation process, Albuquerque Business First named 41 New Mexico-based companies as this year’s Best Places to Work. The awards are given to companies that go above and beyond to ensure the overall wellbeing of their workforce. Honorees were celebrated at a special event today at Topgolf in Albuquerque.
Nine Los Alamos National Laboratory Projects Win 2022 R&D 100 Awards
Nine Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won 2022 R&D 100 Awards and five inventions scored Special Recognition awards, including a gold medal in the Green Technology category, a silver medal for Battling COVID-19, and bronze medals for Market Disruptor – Products, Market Disruptor – Services, and Corporate Social Responsibility.
Four arrested for DWI and one for narcotics at ENDWI checkpoint in Rio Rancho
Last Friday, RRPD conducted a DWI Checkpoint in the area of Unser & Northern, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. Officers arrested 4 intoxicated drivers, and 1 for a narcotics-related offense. On its Facebook site, the police department suggests: “If you plan on drinking, please plan a ride in...
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
