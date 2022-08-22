This week on New Mexico in Focus, more context around Albuquerque City Council’s reversal on homeless encampments. Gene Grant talks with District 4 Councilor Brook Bassan about what made her change her mind on the issue. Gene also asks the Line Opinion Panel if they see any realistic solutions to this issue in the near future. Plus, the panel discusses a troubling update on the staffing crisis at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, and jails across the state. The panel also weighs in on recent actions from the Ronchetti campaign to block a journalist’s access to a rally. We ask the question: who gets to decide who is and isn’t legitimate media?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO