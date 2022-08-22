why do some people think they can't have fun without alcohol, I been to several party occasions where the part was ruined by people who got drunk
If the daughter who is organizing and paying chooses a NO Alcohol event, fine. If the guests choose to buy their own, why is that a problem? Having an Open bar is very expensive.
If the other sister wants alcohol, then she should buy it, but on the other hand , my husbands uncle died from alcoholism, his daughters and wife wanted the alcohol free after funeral luncheon, I agreed with them, but their were people picking fits about it. My opinion is you should respect them
