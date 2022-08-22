ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Sandy Williams
3d ago

why do some people think they can't have fun without alcohol, I been to several party occasions where the part was ruined by people who got drunk

RobLou Wangelin
4d ago

If the daughter who is organizing and paying chooses a NO Alcohol event, fine. If the guests choose to buy their own, why is that a problem? Having an Open bar is very expensive.

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
3d ago

If the other sister wants alcohol, then she should buy it, but on the other hand , my husbands uncle died from alcoholism, his daughters and wife wanted the alcohol free after funeral luncheon, I agreed with them, but their were people picking fits about it. My opinion is you should respect them

Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Mary Duncan

Husband follows behind wife constantly apologizing for her appalling rude behavior

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have this friend named Danny who I feel so bad for right now. I have known Danny since high school, we were friends practically from the moment we met, and I had the distinction of being the only girl in our group of friends who wasn’t at all attracted to Danny - so we actually got to be real, good friends.
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Tracey Folly

Man pockets the cash tip another diner left for their server, saying she 'overpaid'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers and I went to dinner after work one night. One of my dinner companions was a close friend, in addition to being a coworker. One of my other dinner companions was a young man I didn't particularly like, but he was dating my close friend besides being a coworker.
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
