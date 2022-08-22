ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Elks to host car and bike show Sept. 10

The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes. Classic, custom and muscle cars, plus classy motorcycles, will be on display for viewing. The CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies music. Food booths will be available. Pastries, coffee and bake sale start at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tri-tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita library branches to waive existing library fees.
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita

A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio

A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser

Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their 19th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for A Cause.”. The event will feature a fashion show with beautifully designed and handcrafted bras inspired by the theme Masquerade. The event...
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’

Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break. Cole is the founder of the Valencia based Caregiver Safe Place, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and short-term relief for primary caregivers. Caregiver Safe Place will host “Runway to...
