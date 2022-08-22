Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food SceneCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Elks to host car and bike show Sept. 10
The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes. Classic, custom and muscle cars, plus classy motorcycles, will be on display for viewing. The CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies music. Food booths will be available. Pastries, coffee and bake sale start at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tri-tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.
scvnews.com
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita library branches to waive existing library fees.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita
A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
scvnews.com
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
scvnews.com
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8. The event is sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines & Corpsmen Association. Visit and say thanks in person to active duty...
Santa Clarita Radio
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating At-rism Santa Clarita Missing Person
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating An At-risk Santa Clarita missing person. The missing person, Daniel Alexander Klein, 26 was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. on the 18000 block of Vista Del Canton in Santa Clarita, according to Sheriff’s officials.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio
A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
Fire Scorches Nearly 100 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres.
Deceased Person Located at Entrance to Alley in Historic South-Central Los Angeles
Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, CA: A deceased person was located at the entrance to an alley near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
scvnews.com
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their 19th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for A Cause.”. The event will feature a fashion show with beautifully designed and handcrafted bras inspired by the theme Masquerade. The event...
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
scvnews.com
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break. Cole is the founder of the Valencia based Caregiver Safe Place, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and short-term relief for primary caregivers. Caregiver Safe Place will host “Runway to...
Comments / 1