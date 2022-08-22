Read full article on original website
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
The first Puerto Rican restaurant opens in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can now find flavors from Puerto Rico in the star city for the first time. Delicias Boricuas VA opened Monday and has since sold out three times. Delicias means delight. Boricuas has indigenous roots and is what Puerto Ricans call themselves with pride. Co-owner says...
WSLS
Life is only as sweet as your perspective: Roanoke business owner shares story behind bakery
ROANOKE, Va. – Owning a business is hard, and so is being a parent. Doing both? Unthinkable for most — except for Shaneice Jones, owner of Sweets by Shaneice and mom of three. Shaneice owns Sweets by Shaneice, a unique dessert shop situated in Downtown Roanoke. 10 News...
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn now under way in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is now taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent...
WSLS
Order’s up: New Starbucks location opens in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – You can now get your Starbucks fix in the Fairlawn area of Pulaski County. On Thursday, Pulaski County announced a new Starbucks location in Fairlawn. Pulaski County leaders gathered to celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Facebook post said. Leaders were excited about the...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
WSLS
Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year
ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
WSLS
New Lynchburg takeout location offers a taste of England without the trek
LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to experience a taste of England, you’ll no longer have to travel ‘across the pond.’. Emmadale recently opened on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, providing those that stop by with unique dishes and fresh food. Owners Emma and Steve Fischer said...
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
WDBJ7.com
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
WDBJ7.com
Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 different charities
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale on Saturday where the proceeds will go to local charities. Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3...
chathamstartribune.com
Locally-owned GB opens new gas station in Gretna
A local family-owned gas station with affordable prices is about to take the next step in expanding their business. GB Altavista is opening a new store in a different location, but still plans to keep the same business model. “We choose Gretna, Virginia, because it will give us another nearby...
WSLS
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
