Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

The first Puerto Rican restaurant opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can now find flavors from Puerto Rico in the star city for the first time. Delicias Boricuas VA opened Monday and has since sold out three times. Delicias means delight. Boricuas has indigenous roots and is what Puerto Ricans call themselves with pride. Co-owner says...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn now under way in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is now taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Order’s up: New Starbucks location opens in Pulaski County

FAIRLAWN, Va. – You can now get your Starbucks fix in the Fairlawn area of Pulaski County. On Thursday, Pulaski County announced a new Starbucks location in Fairlawn. Pulaski County leaders gathered to celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Facebook post said. Leaders were excited about the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year

ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Locally-owned GB opens new gas station in Gretna

A local family-owned gas station with affordable prices is about to take the next step in expanding their business. GB Altavista is opening a new store in a different location, but still plans to keep the same business model. “We choose Gretna, Virginia, because it will give us another nearby...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA

