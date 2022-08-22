Read full article on original website
Melissa Sanguedolce
4d ago
Good!! She’s getting what she deserves! Although I think for killing her baby girl she should be getting more than 9 yrs. but that’s just how I think and my opinion.
1470 WMBD
Two arraigned for Pekin attempted murder
Two Pekin residents charged with an attempted murder are pleading not guilty. Tazewell County Court records indicate Gage Burgess, 21, and Savannah McKinley, 19, were arraigned Thursday on the Attempted Murder count, along with counts of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery. They were arrested earlier this month, for the alleged...
1470 WMBD
Man accused of attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who is listed as being homeless is charged with assaulting a woman and her car with a sledgehammer. Court documents indicate a grand jury has charged Pierre Comer, 42, with two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles arrested after fight in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – Two juveniles face charges in Chillicothe for allegedly attacking another juvenile earlier this week. Not much is known about what happened, except two juveniles were arrested Thursday on counts of Aggravated Battery and Mob Action. 25 News reports the attack happened as the result of a...
wcsjnews.com
Pontiac Man Accused of Dealing Half Kilo of Cocaine
A 39-year-old Pontiac man is accused of dealing a half of kilogram of cocaine in Livingston County on August 23rd. Luis Francisco Hernandez-Castillo was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a class X felony. Hernandez-Castillo was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and...
hoiabc.com
Arrests made in Peoria County Church Burglary cases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.
hoiabc.com
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
hoiabc.com
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
25newsnow.com
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused in July 4th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for the man charged with the fatal Fourth of July shooting in the area of Taft Homes. Court records indicate Raekwon Pickett, 22, will be arraigned September 22nd, but made his first appearance in court Wednesday. A probable cause...
newschannel20.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
1470 WMBD
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
Missing woman’s family still searching after investigation closes
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have ended their search for a missing Clinton woman. They said she left on her own, but her family thinks police are wrong – and they want answers. 32-year-old Juana Arellano disappeared Sunday night. Thursday afternoon, Clinton police announced they closed the case on the mother of three. Thursday evening, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Dog sworn in at Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in the 10th Judicial circuit, a facility Dog was sworn in at the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday. During a swearing-in ceremony, the two-year-old black lab Kiwi was sworn in as a facility dog for the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office. In her new role, Kiwi will assist children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes as they navigate the criminal justice system.
Herald & Review
Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search
CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily. Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.
