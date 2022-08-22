PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.

