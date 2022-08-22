Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester
A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The victim was shot in the eye, police said. Bullock is charged...
NECN
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court
A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
NECN
Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Told to ‘Shut Up,' Woman Drinking on MBTA Bus Assaults Rider, Police Say
A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman who'd told her to "shut up" on an MBTA bus in Boston. The attack on the bus, near the Prudential Center, was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The person who was attacked had scrapes and swelling on her face.
NECN
Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say
A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury. Two men fled...
NECN
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
NECN
See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods
A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
NECN
Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path
A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday. Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.
NECN
4 Relatives Dead in 3 Lynn Shootings, Including a Suicide, Officials Say
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police. Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard about 30 gunshots coming from a home on Rockaway Street at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. It was one of three crime scenes, all within a mile of each other.
NECN
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
NECN
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza? The Driver Explains
Last week social media was abuzz over photos and videos posted that showed an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The video had a lot of people asking how it could happen, and now the woman who was driving is answering that question. Susan Gauthier, 78, of...
NECN
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
NECN
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
NECN
Vermont Man Dies After Being Hit by Car on Route 1 in Saugus, Mass.
A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.
NECN
Murder Charge Announced in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.
A suspect has been indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday. An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted John Carey, 63, for murder in connection with the strangulation death...
NECN
Boy Who Fell From 4th-Floor Window in Boston Dies a Week Later
A boy who fell from a fourth-floor window in Boston last week died on Wednesday, authorities said. The four-year-old had been in critical condition, fighting for his life after falling from a building's window last Wednesday afternoon on the border between the neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury. He was playing...
NECN
2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say
Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead After Crash Along I-495 in Amesbury: Troopers
A motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to Massachusetts State Police. State troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Yamaha motorcycle was driving "erratically and at a high rate of...
