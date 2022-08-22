The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO