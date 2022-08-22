ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Sam Darnold injury: Panthers QB carted off in preseason finale

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NFL Insider suggests Seahawks want Jimmy Garoppolo

A former NFL executive suggests that the Seattle Seahawks want San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With the last preseason games ending this weekend, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the San Francisco 49ers. The team officially moved on with Trey Lance as their starter, and allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to seek a trade. Nothing has transpired. But could something be on the horizon?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Seattle, WA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: Market has been set for a Mason Rudolph trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly received interest in a Mason Rudolph trade but the market for what it could cost has already been set. The quarterback battle this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers has seemingly been made a two-man race between rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. That, of course, has left five-year veteran Mason Rudolph as the odd man in the equation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
FanSided

Michigan football: Quarterback decision won’t happen by start of season

Michigan football should be in store for a fantastic follow-up to their playoff run, but the starting quarterback for the 2022 season remains undetermined. Jim Harbaugh exorcised quite a few demons in the 2021 season. Michigan football not only got the lingering Ohio State monkey off of their back in a snowy, dominant performance, but the Wolverines effectively punched their first ticket to the College Football Playoff by doing so.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy