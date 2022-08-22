Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene Heslop
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Sam Darnold injury: Panthers QB carted off in preseason finale
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.
NFL Insider suggests Seahawks want Jimmy Garoppolo
A former NFL executive suggests that the Seattle Seahawks want San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With the last preseason games ending this weekend, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the San Francisco 49ers. The team officially moved on with Trey Lance as their starter, and allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to seek a trade. Nothing has transpired. But could something be on the horizon?
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Steelers: Market has been set for a Mason Rudolph trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly received interest in a Mason Rudolph trade but the market for what it could cost has already been set. The quarterback battle this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers has seemingly been made a two-man race between rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. That, of course, has left five-year veteran Mason Rudolph as the odd man in the equation.
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Michigan football: Quarterback decision won’t happen by start of season
Michigan football should be in store for a fantastic follow-up to their playoff run, but the starting quarterback for the 2022 season remains undetermined. Jim Harbaugh exorcised quite a few demons in the 2021 season. Michigan football not only got the lingering Ohio State monkey off of their back in a snowy, dominant performance, but the Wolverines effectively punched their first ticket to the College Football Playoff by doing so.
