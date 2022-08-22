Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Earns Starting Job At New Program

Charlie Brewer will enter his sixth season as the Flames' new starter.

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is back in the saddle as a starter.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze officially named Brewer the Flames’ starter for their Week 1 matchup against Southern Miss. Brewer spent four seasons at Baylor before transferring to Utah following the 2020 season.

Brewer, a sixth-year senior, played all four years and started two full seasons for the Bears. Splitting reps with Zach Smith in 2017, Brewer threw for a team-high 1,562 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 68.1 percent of his throws.

Named the full-time starter in 2018, Brewer led the Bears to a 7-6 record under Matt Rhule, throwing for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The following season, Brewer would help the Bears finish 11-3, appearing in the Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Georgia.

Brewer played in nine games during the 2020 season under new coach Dave Aranda , throwing for 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions. That offseason, he elected to transfer to Utah, starting in three games before losing the job to Cameron Rising. Brewer left the program following the demotion and entered his name in the transfer portal once again.

For his Baylor career, Brewer completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns.

The Flames will be tasked with replacing the production of dual-threat wonder Malik Willis. Last season, Willis put on a spectacle, throwing for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also tacked on 891 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brewer was eligible for a sixth season after using the 2021 season as a redshirt year and the 2022 season as his extra COVID-19 year.

The Bears open the season at McLane Stadium on Sept. 3 against FCS Albany.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.