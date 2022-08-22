Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Vote for the Week 1 Boone County football Player of the Week
The first week of high school action in Boone County has played. It's time to take note of the best players from the weekend. The Columbia Daily Tribune has opened voting for its Week one Boone County Football Player of the Week. ...
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
5 TD night for Connor Tolley leads Hampton to 56-48 win over McIntosh
In a thrilling finish that would come down to the final seconds, the Hampton Hornets defeated the McIntosh Chiefs 56-48, helping hem to their first 2-0 start in program history.
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
J.C. Tretter was the 2nd best center the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999
J.C. Tretter has retired, leaving an impactful legacy with the Cleveland Browns. The news broke earlier this week that long-time Cleveland Browns center and NFLP President J.C. Tretter will be retiring from the sport of professional football. The ex-Brownie is only 31 but has had knee issues for the past few years that have kept his ability to practice limited.
