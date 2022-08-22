ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian armed forces chief says 9,000 soldiers killed in war with Russia: Report

By Mike Brest
 4 days ago

The Ukrainian military has lost roughly 9,000 soldiers since Russia invaded almost exactly six months ago, said the top commander of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said at a veterans event that Ukrainians need to take care of children if “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died,” per the Associated Press .

The number, which the Washington Examiner was unable to verify, represents a much smaller KIA total than that of the Russians, whom the Pentagon believes have had between 70,000 and 80,000 forces killed or wounded in action.

"It's safe to suggest the Russians have probably taken 70,000-80,000 casualties in less than six months," Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl explained in a briefing earlier this month. "That's a combination of killed in action and wounded in action. That number might be a little lower, a little higher, but that's kind of in the ballpark, which is pretty remarkable."

More than 13,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed or injured in the war, according to the United Nations, though the agency warns that its estimate is likely much lower than the actual total. The death toll is 5,587, and the wounded total is up to 7,890, per the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner.

The Ukrainian resistance, which has been given significant military aid and training from the United States and other NATO countries, has continued to weaken Russian forces, even though these forces are giving up limited amounts of ground. The Pentagon announced the most recent aid package on Friday for $775 million, bringing the total amount of military aid to more than $10 billion since the Biden administration began.

“We actually are seeing the Ukrainians on a daily basis successfully weakening the Russian forces,” a senior defense official told reporters on Friday. “What we are seeing the Ukrainians able to do is spread these capabilities out in a very effective way and concentrate these precision strikes on exactly the right Russian positions — Russian command and control nodes, Russian logistics nodes — to achieve a useful effect.”

