Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Big Win Tuesday For Blue Jays Baseball
The baseball Blue Jays at Greenville Junior High School rolled to another win Tuesday afternoon. Playing on their home field, the Jays defeated Gillespie 12-2 in five innings. Greenville took the lead with two runs in the second, then added four runs in each of the next two innings. Austin...
wgel.com
Michael C. Cristel
Michael C. Cristel, 74, of Highland, IL, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland. He was born December 3, 1947, to Charles and Catherine (nee Patrok) Cristel. On February 10, 1968, He married Linda Reagan, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. Michael graduated...
wgel.com
Paula M. Williams
Paula M. Williams, age 65 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL. She was born on Wednesday, September 5, 1956, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Genevieve (nee Gnaedinger) Winkeler. She was a member of “IRTA” IL Retired Teachers Association....
wgel.com
Grace F. Frey
Grace F. Frey, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL. She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1937, in St. Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Eugenia (nee Middeke) Von Hatten. On Saturday, June 16, 1962, she married...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Gary D. Terry
Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
wgel.com
Drew Duncan
Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
wgel.com
Fish Fry
Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
wgel.com
Sorento School ROE Hearing Reset For August 30
A hearing on a petition regarding the closing of Sorento School has been rescheduled by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The hearing is now set for Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Regional Office of Education Number 3 Professional Development Center, 1500 West Jefferson Street in Vandalia. The hearing...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgel.com
Fish & Chicken Fry
Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
wgel.com
Greenville Police July Activities Report
Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
wgel.com
HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors International Overdose Awareness Day
Local communities in the Bond County area and others around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), observed annually on August 31, seeks to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It is also an opportunity to educate people that overdose death is preventable and raise awareness about ways to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.
wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
Comments / 0