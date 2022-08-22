ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

Stevens County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Wilbur, WA
County
Stevens County, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
Public Safety
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

