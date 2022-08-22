Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
‘Stay humble, hustle hard’: Bomber volleyball team shrugs off comparisons to last year
This fall’s theme for the Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team is “stay humble, hustle hard” and it is a fitting one as the Bombers try and differentiate themselves from last year’s squad. The 2021 team had a historic season but graduated seven seniors. The 2022 team...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rocket football ready to ‘take the next step’
Randolph Rocket football has seen plenty of success recently, highlighted by prolific offenses and some playoff wins, but both players and coaches are ready to take the next step. Head coach Michael Schmidt said that some players on the team this year were not yet born the last time Randolph...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Kusilek competes in world championships
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Jami Kusilek, 12, of Cannon Falls competed at the 2007 National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships held in Jackson, Mississippi, July 23-28. This invitation-only event is the largest youth barrel race in the world. Contestants must qualify each year in their states to compete. They came from 45 states, Panama, Canada and France.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: The first day (and week) of school for Cannon Falls
Cannon Falls students went back to school this week, two weeks earlier than normal to accommodate a two-week early end to the school year because of the bonding construction. Cannon Falls Middle/High School students, sixth grade through 12th, started back on Monday, Aug. 22, while the elementary students Pre-K through fifth grade were back on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Two days of music on Cannon Valley Trail
Voices of the Valley is hosting live music on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Welch Station Access on the Cannon Valley Trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. On Saturday, seasoned musicians John Reed of Red Wing, Patti Drew of Rosemount and Reid Hendershot of Northfield blend their talents, performing newer and traditional Celtic music on fiddle, guitar, flute, whistle, accordion and bouzouki. You will hear jigs and reels, horn pipes and waltzes, tender ballads and more.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Summer concert was a hit
The Cannon Valley Senior Center free summer concert was a hit. With 60 people in attendance, the weather was perfect and so was the location. A big shout out of thanks to our Cannon Falls fair board for giving us a great stage, parking and clean restrooms open and available.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A 2013 Chevrolet driven by Kelly Meyer, 53, of Cannon Falls, collided with the spray arm inside of the car wash at the Cannon Mall on Sunday, Aug. 21. No value given. Citations. Aug. 20. Brian Svoboda, 37,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Spacious house filled with natural light for sale in Cannon Falls
This home is charming inside and out. You will be impressed with the spaciousness of the home. Oversize picture windows in the living room and dining room overlook the park and provide lots of natural light. Off of the dining room is the kitchen, which boasts two pantries and room...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: Voices of Valley has Sunday concert
Take the family to Welch on Sunday, Aug. 28, to hear Helen Forsythe rock the town with her banjo and singing. She will be at the Cannon Valley Trail Access from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., weather permitting. Arrive via the trail or by car. It's part of the trail's Voices of the Valley programs that it hosts during the summer.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity
Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Partnership built on trust
This letter is to endorse Roger Kittelson for the Minnesota House of Representatives for Minnesota House District 20A, which includes parts of Goodhue, Wabasha counties and Douglas Township in Dakota County. My husband and I met Roger in 2014, when I needed to increase my physical space for my business...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Sheriff gets mobile command center
This week, Congresswoman Angie Craig helped the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office secure $533,885 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security to purchase a mobile command and communications vehicle. In May, Craig submitted a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency urging the agency to support the Goodhue County...
Comments / 0