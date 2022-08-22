Take the family to Welch on Sunday, Aug. 28, to hear Helen Forsythe rock the town with her banjo and singing. She will be at the Cannon Valley Trail Access from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., weather permitting. Arrive via the trail or by car. It's part of the trail's Voices of the Valley programs that it hosts during the summer.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO