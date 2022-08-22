Read full article on original website
idaho.gov
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
Do We Want More Wind Turbines In Idaho?
If you ask ten people their opinion on wind turbines and wind as a power source, you're going to get ten completely different answers. Some people think they're a great way to produce clean, green energy. Others believe wind turbines are a giant eyesore. While others are under the belief...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
insideevs.com
Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat
The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]
Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
KIVI-TV
City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
FOX 28 Spokane
Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
Idaho8.com
3 new fires in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
Comments / 5