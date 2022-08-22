ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do We Want More Wind Turbines In Idaho?

If you ask ten people their opinion on wind turbines and wind as a power source, you're going to get ten completely different answers. Some people think they're a great way to produce clean, green energy. Others believe wind turbines are a giant eyesore. While others are under the belief...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?

Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#The Forest Service
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat

The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]

Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIVI-TV

City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
BOISE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

3 new fires in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
BOISE, ID
kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy