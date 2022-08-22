ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kevin Stefanski not ready to discuss Baker Mayfield starting for the Panthers vs. the Browns in Week 1: Quick hits

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Cleveland.com

No. 2 Hoban’s defense, special teams come up big in 47-14 win over Erie Cathedral Prep

AKRON, Ohio — After trading touchdowns on their opening possessions, No. 2 Archbishop Hoban proved too much for Erie Cathedral Prep Friday at Dowed Field in Akron. Hoban put together an incredible second quarter stretch that gave the Knights a commanding 28-7 lead going into the half. They never looked back, winning 47-14 to move to 2-0 this season. The Knights are ranked second in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward rolls past Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10, in battle of state powers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No. 1 St. Edward defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night, 42-10, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The meeting was set up as a heavyweight fight between perennial powers. St. Edward is the defending Ohio big-school state champions, and Central Catholic, which lost the state title game last season, has played in eight of the last nine big-school state title games in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Panthers#American Football
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy