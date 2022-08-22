Kevin Stefanski not ready to discuss Baker Mayfield starting for the Panthers vs. the Browns in Week 1: Quick hits

Read full article on original website
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
No. 2 Hoban’s defense, special teams come up big in 47-14 win over Erie Cathedral Prep
AKRON, Ohio — After trading touchdowns on their opening possessions, No. 2 Archbishop Hoban proved too much for Erie Cathedral Prep Friday at Dowed Field in Akron. Hoban put together an incredible second quarter stretch that gave the Knights a commanding 28-7 lead going into the half. They never looked back, winning 47-14 to move to 2-0 this season. The Knights are ranked second in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
Week 2 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 2 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 1 St. Edward rolls past Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10, in battle of state powers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No. 1 St. Edward defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night, 42-10, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The meeting was set up as a heavyweight fight between perennial powers. St. Edward is the defending Ohio big-school state champions, and Central Catholic, which lost the state title game last season, has played in eight of the last nine big-school state title games in Pennsylvania.
WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 WR Commit Anthony Evans Highlights
Highlights Oklahoma 2023 4-star wide receiver commit Anthony Evans out of Judson High School in Converse, TX.
No. 6 St. Ignatius, Sean Martin run off with 26-20 triple OT win vs. No. 5 Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Ignatius’ play call was designed for Sean Martin to take a handoff up the middle. When he saw that hole plugged with Mentor defenders, he cut to the outside. Martin raced around the edge 20 yards and toward the southwestern tunnel Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. St. Ignatius walked off with a 26-20 triple overtime victory.
