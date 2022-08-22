Read full article on original website
Are anti-retinal antibodies helpful in the diagnosis of autoimmune retinopathy?
Review of: Plasma anti-retinal autoantibody profiling and diagnostic efficacy in patients with autoimmune retinopathy. Bae S, Hong H, Lee J, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. While anti-retinal autoantibodies (ARA) are thought to be a marker of autoimmune retinopathy (AIR), recent studies have suggested that the specificity...
Biologic agents may be an alternate treatment for chronic uveitis in children
Review of: Alternative biologic therapy in children failing conventional TNFα inhibitors for refractory, non-infectious, chronic anterior uveitis. Miraldi Utz V, Angeles-Han S, Mwase N, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the use of alternative biologic agents in children with chronic anterior uveitis who had...
