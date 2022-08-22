ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
aao.org

Are anti-retinal antibodies helpful in the diagnosis of autoimmune retinopathy?

Review of: Plasma anti-retinal autoantibody profiling and diagnostic efficacy in patients with autoimmune retinopathy. Bae S, Hong H, Lee J, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. While anti-retinal autoantibodies (ARA) are thought to be a marker of autoimmune retinopathy (AIR), recent studies have suggested that the specificity...
SCIENCE
aao.org

Biologic agents may be an alternate treatment for chronic uveitis in children

Review of: Alternative biologic therapy in children failing conventional TNFα inhibitors for refractory, non-infectious, chronic anterior uveitis. Miraldi Utz V, Angeles-Han S, Mwase N, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the use of alternative biologic agents in children with chronic anterior uveitis who had...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy