Football: Lakewood Makes History, Beats San Dimas At Home
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Quarterback Brayden Downen and his senior teammates have won games before, but on Friday night things were different for the Lakewood football program. The Lancers are playing their first games on campus since 2019, and they...
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. San Dimas, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. After years of not having its own football stadium on campus ready to host games, Lakewood is back at the newly dedicated John Ford Stadium for the second consecutive week tonight against San Dimas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PREVIEW: Compton vs Compton Centennial
Compton got the season off to a great start last week with a win over Dymally and they will be heavy favorites to go to 2-0 tonight as they host Compton Centennial at Compton College at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in a 60-0 Compton High victory....
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Serra Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. You’d need a couple of PhDs in nutritional science to try and describe how bitter the taste was in Long Beach Poly’s mouth after their season-ending loss to Serra in last year’s CIF State playoffs. It was one of those losses that was taylor-made to stick in a team’s craw, and there’s no doubt that the Jackrabbits are hoping to put up a much different result Friday against the Cavaliers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in their home opener. The Bally Sports-televised game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased ahead of time at this link.
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Redondo Union, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Soccer: Laskey, Högberg Score For Long Beach State In Disappointing Draw
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. A pair of quality goals in each half from Summer Laskey and Felicia Jastré Högberg gave Long Beach State women’s soccer a lead on Thursday night at George Allen Field.
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly’s Darius Curry is the One
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Darius Curry wears number one for a reason. The junior Long Beach Poly quarterback is the one who stayed, the rare elite high school QB who’s...
Long Beach Poly Football vs Serra Game, Ticket Info
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’ve been getting lots of questions this week about the Long Beach Poly vs. Serra game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It’s Poly’s home opener and a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup with a big crowd expected. The game will also be televised on Bally Sports (formerly Fox Sports).
Football: Wilson Blanked By Redondo Union In Season Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday was deja vu all over again for Wilson. Just like last year when the Bruins opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Warren and its big quarterback with scholarship offers, Wilson once again fell behind early to Redondo Union and quarterback Christian Hunt and never recovered in a 33-0 defeat.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Serra Football, Jordan vs Peninsula, St. Anthony vs Mayfair, Wilson vs Redondo Union
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Serra, Jordan and Peninsula, St. Anthony and Mayfair, and Wilson and Redondo Union. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. except for Poly which is at 7:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Women’s Soccer At Home This Week
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. After opening its season with two games last week, Long Beach State women’s soccer is back at George Allen Field this week for two more games against quality sides. San Diego State comes to Long Beach tonight and the Beach hosts Washington on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Jefferson, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The 1-0 Cabrillo Jaguars will look to surpass last year’s win total in week two, visiting a familiar opponent in the Jefferson High Democrats in Los Angeles. The Jags hosted this matchup last season, falling 50-20 at Jaguar Stadium.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cathedral, Football
After a blowout win in their season opener, the Millikan Rams will make their DeHaven Stadium debut on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Rams took care of Santa Ana last Friday, 62-13, and will face a different challenge against the Phantoms from the Angelus League. Junior quarterback Myles Jackson...
Football: Millikan Loses Heartbreaker to Cathedral
Some losses hurt more than others, and Millikan’s close loss to Cathedral may as well have been a torture chamber for the Rams. It was a thrilling game with 10 lead changes, but Millikan made too many mistakes down the stretch and the Phantoms made too many big plays, and Millikan came up just a few points short in a 39-38 loss.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Uptown Jazz Festival and sno-balls
Cool jazz and icy sno-balls. Sweet. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Uptown Jazz Festival and sno-balls appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
