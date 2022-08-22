ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

wgel.com

Sorento School ROE Hearing Reset For August 30

A hearing on a petition regarding the closing of Sorento School has been rescheduled by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The hearing is now set for Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Regional Office of Education Number 3 Professional Development Center, 1500 West Jefferson Street in Vandalia. The hearing...
SORENTO, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Mayor On Plaza Grant

After a long wait, the City of Greenville heard last week it was receiving a $1.9 million Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Grant. The money is being used for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. Greenville Mayor George Barber said the grant application was submitted January 10...
GREENVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger

Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program

LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
wgel.com

Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Gary D. Terry

Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors International Overdose Awareness Day

Local communities in the Bond County area and others around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), observed annually on August 31, seeks to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It is also an opportunity to educate people that overdose death is preventable and raise awareness about ways to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Drew Duncan

Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
SORENTO, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Centralia festival leaves balloons – and visitors – glowing

This past weekend, as Carbondale students were packing their bags for the first day of school, the people of Centralia, Illinois, were packing their lawn chairs and blankets for the annual balloon fest Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. For many Southern Illinois natives, the Centralia Balloon Fest is...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.

John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
BRIGHTON, IL

