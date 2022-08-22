ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills release veteran WR Tavon Austin

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AMk7_0hQofx4C00

The Buffalo Bills have continued to trim down their offseason roster as wide receiver Tavon Austin was released. The team announced the transaction on Monday.

Along with Austin, Buffalo cut punter Matt Haack which paves the way for rookie sixth-round pick Matt Araiza to assume those kicking duties in 2022.

Austin was a late signing by the Bills this spring. Free agency opened in March and Buffalo inked the veteran to a one-year deal on June 3.

Austin, 31, was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013. He had been competing for a depth spot in the Bills’ crowded wide receiver room and on special teams as a returner.

In Buffalo’s first two preseason games of the summer, signs indicated that Austin was not in favor of the coaching staff.

Rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir featured heavily in those contests, both as a return and as a receiver.

Austin only had two catches in Buffalo’s second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. He did not return any kicks.

The Austin and Haack cuts leave the Bills at 82 players on their roster–NFL teams have to be down to 80 by the next roster deadline on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl

Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The St Louis Rams
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy