Erie now above average in rainfall for the year

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Rainfall has been hard to come by in the Erie area lately, but that all changed yesterday after the Erie International Airport received a 2.22” dowsing of heavy rainfall.

That amount puts Erie’s total precipitation amount for the year to 25.78” as of midnight Monday night. This is 0.47” above normal. That’s the first time we have been above normal in several months.

However, Erie is still about a half inch below normal for the summer (beginning June 1), at 8.80”, which is 0.53” below the average of 9.33”.

Interestingly enough, almost half of that 8.80” fell on just 3 days this summer: July 1 , July 24, and Aug. 21.

More rain Monday should help close the gap on our summer precipitation totals as we work to hit our average by the end of the month.

