Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

PLEASANT HILLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO