Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022
Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood
A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brad Birch battles in pressure-packed opener, lifting Gateway past Mt. Lebanon
Fourth-and-20 is a pressure situation no quarterback wants, but Brad Birch knew where the ball needed to go. The Gateway quarterback threw a high, arcing pass toward receiver Dallas Harper, who cut his route a little short, came down with the ball and scored on a 34-yard catch. That was the first of three TDs thrown by Birch, a high-profile junior who understands well the pressure that comes with big expectations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh woman arrested after fatal California-Kirkbride shooting
A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested following an Aug. 7 shooting that left one dead and three others injured in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Tylajae Allen, 21, faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. Multiple rounds were fired in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! Three Stooges Festival coming to Pittsburgh in September
Moe, Larry, Shemp, and Curly are coming to Pittsburgh. On film at least. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday that a Three Stooges Festival will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Three Stooges consisted of the Howard brothers, Moe, Shemp and Curly,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rottweiler-coon hound is top dog in Greensburg's pet ambassador contest
El Guaje Villa is Greensburg’s first official pet ambassador. The 3 1/2-year-old Rottweiler-coon hound mix — Guaje for short — topped a field of more than 50 contenders in a competition for the title that ended at Thursday’s Greensburg Night Market. With 350 points out of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Austin Caye makes impact on offense, defense as Bethel Park tops North Hills
Defense was key for Bethel Park in its 22-10 win over North Hills on Friday night. Led by senior Austin Caye’s pair of interceptions, the Black Hawks’ defense kept the Indians from scoring an offensive touchdown en route to the season-opening victory. “He’s tough to defend,” Bethel Park...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville embarks on independent schedule following another coaching change
After years of despair in the WPIAL, Brownsville’s football program is on the move. The Falcons, who’ve won just 26 games in 21 seasons since their last non-losing record (5-5) in 2000, are set to begin play this year as a PIAA Class 3A independent program after a long affiliation with the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser
A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Butler County man dies after 2 garbage trucks collide in Adams Township
A Waste Management truck driver died on Friday after colliding with another garbage truck and hitting a building in Butler County. David Bortmes, 53, of Karns City, died of injuries he sustained during the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars-Valencia Road in Adams Township.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKees Rocks woman arrested in infant grandson's overdose
Police have arrested a McKees Rocks woman in connection with the July 31 overdose of her infant grandson. Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, 47, was taken into custody Thursday on two arrest warrants by police from Allegheny County and McKees Rocks. They say she is responsible for the 10-month-old boy’s overdose.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg bridge ceremony honors Richard Cullen, who was killed in Vietnam
Richard Cullen would have turned 75 on Thursday. But the Greensburg native never got to see his 21st birthday. Cullen was killed in action May 23, 1968, while serving as an Army infantryman in Vietnam. That sacrifice was recognized Thursday in a ceremony renaming the railroad bridge on Greensburg’s North Main Street in his honor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pet python on the loose in Duquesne; residents urged to stay back, contact police
Duquesne police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a pet python that escaped from its owners. The white snake, which is between 5- and 7-feet long, went missing Thursday near the 800 block of State Street while its owners were out for walk, according to authorities. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Oliver man accused of pistol whipping 2 people in Clairton
A Mt. Oliver man was arrested by Allegheny County police in connection with the assault of two people Monday night in Clairton. Clairton police asked the county to assist after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Marion Circle shortly after 9:30 p.m. When...
