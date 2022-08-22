ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022

Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brad Birch battles in pressure-packed opener, lifting Gateway past Mt. Lebanon

Fourth-and-20 is a pressure situation no quarterback wants, but Brad Birch knew where the ball needed to go. The Gateway quarterback threw a high, arcing pass toward receiver Dallas Harper, who cut his route a little short, came down with the ball and scored on a 34-yard catch. That was the first of three TDs thrown by Birch, a high-profile junior who understands well the pressure that comes with big expectations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh woman arrested after fatal California-Kirkbride shooting

A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested following an Aug. 7 shooting that left one dead and three others injured in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Tylajae Allen, 21, faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. Multiple rounds were fired in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant

Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11

St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser

A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County man dies after 2 garbage trucks collide in Adams Township

A Waste Management truck driver died on Friday after colliding with another garbage truck and hitting a building in Butler County. David Bortmes, 53, of Karns City, died of injuries he sustained during the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars-Valencia Road in Adams Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKees Rocks woman arrested in infant grandson's overdose

Police have arrested a McKees Rocks woman in connection with the July 31 overdose of her infant grandson. Robbie Elizabeth Boyer, 47, was taken into custody Thursday on two arrest warrants by police from Allegheny County and McKees Rocks. They say she is responsible for the 10-month-old boy’s overdose.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg bridge ceremony honors Richard Cullen, who was killed in Vietnam

Richard Cullen would have turned 75 on Thursday. But the Greensburg native never got to see his 21st birthday. Cullen was killed in action May 23, 1968, while serving as an Army infantryman in Vietnam. That sacrifice was recognized Thursday in a ceremony renaming the railroad bridge on Greensburg’s North Main Street in his honor.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Oliver man accused of pistol whipping 2 people in Clairton

A Mt. Oliver man was arrested by Allegheny County police in connection with the assault of two people Monday night in Clairton. Clairton police asked the county to assist after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Marion Circle shortly after 9:30 p.m. When...
CLAIRTON, PA

