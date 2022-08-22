Read full article on original website
Logistics Business to Create Hundreds of Jobs at New Boone County Headquarters
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics will invest nearly $4 million. (Florence, Ky.) – A woman-owned Kentucky business is expanding into Boone County. On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P) will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters facility in Florence. Company leaders plan to...
Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun
The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
IDOE Launches Statewide Math, English Tutoring Grant Program
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) and The Mind Trust have partnered to launch a program that will support thousands of students. The IDOE today announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/Language arts high-dosage tutoring and approve out-of-school academic programs for their students.
Dearborn Co. Director of Planning, Zoning Moving as Talks Continue over Zoning Ordinance, Maps
Mark McCormack's last day working for with the county is Friday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn County Plan Commission will meet Monday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the Henry Dearborn Room at the Dearborn County Government Center. The commission will review and discuss proposed ordinance amendments and updates to...
Safe Passage, Inc. Receives Grant for Critical Shelter Upkeep
First Financial Bank is a top granter for the project. Pictured at the First Financial Foundation check presentation to Safe Passage, from left, Karen Mirick, Safe Passage board secretary, Jane Yorn, Safe Passage founder, Cari Kettman, Safe Passage Executive Director, Morgan Oesterling, Carrie Rupp, Brad Mehlon and Angela Byers, all of First Financial. Photo provided.
New Alsace American Legion Post 452
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
Local Sports Report - August 25, 2022
Thursday was a good day for EC, L'Burg and Milan athletics. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Colton West, Brennan Lewis, Matthew Hornbach, Chase Metz (EC): goal each. Dana Lewis (SD): goal. GIRLS SOCCER. East Central 10, South Dearborn 0. Batesville 10, Greensburg 0. Oldenburg Academy...
Party at Trav's Moving It's "Horror Hike" to West Harrison
The attraction will now be on the same site as the Horror House. (Greendale, Ind.) - Party at Trav's has announced the relocation of its Horror Hike. For the past 10 years, the annual Halloween attraction has been located in Greendale. However, a move to West Harrison will bring the Horror Hike to the same location Horror House, Party at Trav's indoor haunted house.
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
