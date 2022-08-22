The Greenville Comets are ready for another football season – on the new turn field! – and WGEL will be right there, broadcasting every play of every game. Join Doug Falkner and Tom Kennedy for the home games and Doug and Jeff Leidel when the Comets are on the road. Our live coverage starts just after 6:30 PM every Friday on WGEL 101.7 FM. And be sure to tell your friends, family, and loved ones who live elsewhere that they can stream us at WGEL.com! GO COMETS!!!

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO