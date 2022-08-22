ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Jordan's sample Air Jordan 9 cleats to appear in auction

Sneakerheads all over the country can't wait for the latest pair of Air Jordans to drop, and one rare pair of cleats created for Michael Jordan himself will be the newest item coveted by the ultimate shoe collectors. On Wednesday, Sotheby's announced that an autographed pair of Air Jordan 9...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodman's 1997 NBA Finals jersey from Game 6 set for auction

A historic Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1997 NBA Finals will be featured in an upcoming auction presented by Sotheby's. Dennis Rodman's signed, game-used jersey from Game 6 of the '97 Finals will be one of 16 artifacts showcased in part two of Sotheby's online auction titled Invictus, with open bidding scheduled for September 6-14.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls need Williams to take big step next season

Patrick Williams turned 21 on Friday. That means the Chicago Bulls' third-year forward can legally gamble in a casino should he so choose the next time he stops by to visit his younger teammates at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Not that there's any great evidence of Williams desiring to gamble since the mild-mannered forward typically only talks about basketball, working out, friends and family when asked about his interests.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
NBC Sports Chicago

When do the Chicago Bears play again?

The Chicago Bears have one final preseason game to play. The team will play their final game on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The Bears hold a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason. They've defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason slate so far.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Troy Murray in for Hawks TV broadcasting gig while battling cancer

Troy Murray has had an up-and-down year. Back in August of 2021, Murray was diagnosed with cancer, a battle he's still fighting. “It’s been a little over a year now since I was diagnosed with cancer," Murray said on NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks Talk podcast. "There were some really tough times. But, I’ve responded well lately to the treatments and put myself in a position where I feel I can continue with the broadcast.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Grant
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine is officially a father

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is officially a father. He and his wife, Hunter, presented the birth of their new child, Saint Thomas LaVine, via social media on Wednesday. Saint Thomas was born on Aug. 21, according to the caption. "Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,"...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu adds muscle via workouts, improved diet

There's a number to prove Ayo Dosunmu's offseason workout regimen has worked. But there's also nuance. Recent photos posted to social media of a shirtless Dosunmu working out have supported what NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live analyst Kendall Gill have said recently on the Bulls Talk Podcast---that the second-year guard has bulked up and had, in Johnson's words, "a monster offseason."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Auction#Playoff Games#Nba All Star Game#Tmz Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career

As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy