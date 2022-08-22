Troy Murray has had an up-and-down year. Back in August of 2021, Murray was diagnosed with cancer, a battle he's still fighting. “It’s been a little over a year now since I was diagnosed with cancer," Murray said on NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks Talk podcast. "There were some really tough times. But, I’ve responded well lately to the treatments and put myself in a position where I feel I can continue with the broadcast.

