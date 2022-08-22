Read full article on original website
Mike Ditka game-worn sweater vest pulled from auction
A classic Mike Ditka “BEARS” sweater vest that was put up for auction has been withdrawn. The iconic sweater vest was initially billed as the same one Ditka wore during Super Bowl XX, and bids reached around $30,000. While the sweater is authentically from Da Coach’s wardrobe, the...
When do the Chicago Bears play again?
The Chicago Bears have one final preseason game to play. The team will play their final game on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The Bears hold a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason. They've defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason slate so far.
Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule
Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players likely will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. The Canadian government requires travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. Hoyer said the Cubs will announce who those players are during this...
Troy Murray in for Hawks TV broadcasting gig while battling cancer
Troy Murray has had an up-and-down year. Back in August of 2021, Murray was diagnosed with cancer, a battle he's still fighting. “It’s been a little over a year now since I was diagnosed with cancer," Murray said on NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks Talk podcast. "There were some really tough times. But, I’ve responded well lately to the treatments and put myself in a position where I feel I can continue with the broadcast.
Zach LaVine is officially a father
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is officially a father. He and his wife, Hunter, presented the birth of their new child, Saint Thomas LaVine, via social media on Wednesday. Saint Thomas was born on Aug. 21, according to the caption. "Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,"...
Dosunmu adds muscle via workouts, improved diet
There's a number to prove Ayo Dosunmu's offseason workout regimen has worked. But there's also nuance. Recent photos posted to social media of a shirtless Dosunmu working out have supported what NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live analyst Kendall Gill have said recently on the Bulls Talk Podcast---that the second-year guard has bulked up and had, in Johnson's words, "a monster offseason."
The Cubs have been on a roll in August, since break
More often than not this month, the Cubs have gotten good performances from their starting pitching. The way they’ve played in August, then, should be no surprise. The Cubs beat the Cardinals 7-1 Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, improving to 13-10 this month. “This is what this group does....
Chicago Bears fifth-most valuable team in the NFL via Forbes
The Chicago Bears are the NFL's fifth-most valuable franchise, according to Forbes. The team is worth $5.8 billion, according to the article. Last season, the Bears ranked seventh in valuation. This year, they jumped two spots to crack the top-five highest-valued teams. The Bears have $155.7 million in operating income....
Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career
As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
