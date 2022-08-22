Brawl breaks out at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese restaurant; 2 arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue after getting reports of a disturbance involving numerous adults.

Details about what led to the brawl haven’t been released, but responding officers said they were met with a large crowd of people inside the restaurant who were arguing and trying to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the people in the crowd continued to make verbal threats and attack each other on multiple occasions.

According to a police report, a female was told to stop approaching other groups and to stop cursing and yelling. The report said the woman disobeyed officers’ commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

She was taken into custody for breach of peace but later released at the scene.

Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)

Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two other people — Lizeller Dixon, 48, and Dashawn Grant, 26 — were arrested and charged with breach of peace. They were taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.