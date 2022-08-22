ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Brawl breaks out at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese restaurant; 2 arrested

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AI2x_0hQofWQh00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue after getting reports of a disturbance involving numerous adults.

Details about what led to the brawl haven’t been released, but responding officers said they were met with a large crowd of people inside the restaurant who were arguing and trying to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the people in the crowd continued to make verbal threats and attack each other on multiple occasions.

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

According to a police report, a female was told to stop approaching other groups and to stop cursing and yelling. The report said the woman disobeyed officers’ commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

She was taken into custody for breach of peace but later released at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6XrW_0hQofWQh00
    Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1KLK_0hQofWQh00
    Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two other people — Lizeller Dixon, 48, and Dashawn Grant, 26 — were arrested and charged with breach of peace. They were taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
North Charleston, SC
Sports
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A grand jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins

It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

69K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy