Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 people detained after early morning shooting in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
FOX40

Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KIVI-TV

Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni

On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
Mountain Democrat

80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage

PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Thousands of marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In August the Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant to allow the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to seize thousands of cannabis plants. According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was for the illegal cannabis cultivation around Farrell Ravine Way. The release said […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA

