SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO