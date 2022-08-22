ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Advice from recent NYC grads on how to support the Class of 2023

By Elena Johnson
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLeCU_0hQofMqf00

One college counselor for 500 high school seniors. Lack of communication between school leaders and teachers. And inadequate mental health support.

These were some of the issues that have made high school seniors’ road to college difficult during the pandemic.

High school graduates across the U.S. have lost interest in pursuing higher education. The likelihood of high school graduates pursuing a four-year degree dropped from 71% to 51% in the last two years, according to a report earlier this year from the nonprofit ECMC Group. Increased stress and anxiety among students has led to a strong aversion to being in the classroom and is one possible reason behind the rise of chronic absenteeism in NYC public schools.

Some students who struggled with stress and anxiety this year ended up having difficulty completing the coursework they needed to graduate.

After two years of students transitioning between remote and in person learning, some New York students are calling for schools to develop better structures, communication, and support for their graduating seniors who are headed to higher education.

As the Class of 2023 gets ready for its senior year, here’s what three past graduates say schools can do differently.

Milena Vilez, freshman at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Manhattan

Milena Vilez grew up in Ecuador until she was nine years old, when she moved to the U. S. Vilez said she had greater access to educational resources and opportunities in the U.S. than in Ecuador. But she didn’t anticipate how hard her senior year would be.

The college application process at her school was like a “rollercoaster,” said Vilez, who graduated in 2021 from Aviation Career and Technical High School in Queens.

“I was lost in the whole process and had to seek help,” she said.

Her school had a graduating class of 500 seniors, but only one college counselor to seek help from. Vilez joined one-hour Zoom meetings with the counselor — along with hundreds of other students who also had questions. So there was no guarantee that her questions would be answered.

At home, she helped her parents take care of her younger brother who struggled with his online classes. She also cooked for her family while attending her virtual classes. Being on the computer almost all day without social interaction or physical activity, made it “harder to de-stress,” Vilez said.

She said she would have benefited from mental health resources, but they were not provided to students until the end of the year, and information about the services were not shared unless requested.

A group outside of school gave her crucial help when deciding on her focus in higher education. Vilez has been able to nurture her passion for studying political science thanks to YVote, a youth organization that focuses on inspiring young voters to become civically educated and engaged.

One key piece of advice from Vilez to high schools: Ensure that each student can rely on — and get access to — the school’s college resources, and provide mental health resources for students early and often.

Lucas Rosenberg, freshman at Fashion Institute of Technology, Manhattan

As a senior last year at Brooklyn High School of the Arts, Rosenberg had a very “chaotic” experience.

After being online every day for the past few years, Rosenberg started having painful and frequent migraines that led him to seek help from a neurologist.

“I was so isolated and lonely during the pandemic,” said Rosenberg. “My health was definitely at its lowest.”

Rosenberg felt comfortable applying to colleges, because he said it was similar to the application process for middle schools. If it weren’t for that experience, he would have faced more challenges, he said. Still, being a senior was very difficult.

School administrators put a lot of pressure on teachers who then passed it on students, said Rosenberg. And teachers’ attention was split between those who were excited to return to the classroom and others who wanted to continue online learning, even while they were in person.

“Nobody knew what was going on, what next week would be like, who to contact for support … just uncontrolled chaos the whole time,” said Rosenberg. “If you went to the dean to talk about it, he would just be like, ‘I don’t know. This is just how their class is.’ I feel like I was hearing that from everyone: ‘I don’t know, just figure something out.’”

At the same time, “the administration was panicking because grades were low and attendance was low. Suddenly not as many people were graduating [as] were supposed to be,” said Rosenberg.

Teachers expressed their aggression and frustration at students who were not performing well, instead of having sympathy for struggling students, said Rosenberg. Although he successfully graduated on time, it was discouraging for him to see that lack of care and empathy.

Rosenberg’s key advice to high schools: Communicate with teachers so they can provide better help for their students, and maintain organization so that teachers and students don’t feel lost.

Binyu Wang, freshman at Baruch College, Manhattan

Most of what Binyu Wang learned regarding the college application process was from her own research and conversations with friends.

Like Vilez, getting involved in an external organization helped Wang navigate last year’s college application process more than her teachers and guidance counselors did.

Some English teachers offered to edit students’ personal essays, but ended up being “too busy” from their overwhelming classroom workloads to actually help, said Wang. And she struggled to receive help with other parts of her college application at school. So Wang sought help outside of her school.

She joined Bottom Line NYC, an organization dedicated to helping high school seniors from under-resourced communities earn a college degree, for help with her personal statement and college application.

One key piece of advice Wang has for high schools: Integrate teachers’ discussions of — and advice about — college resources with students throughout the school year.

“I expected our regular teachers to give us more support,” Wang said. “I felt like they should have talked more about it, because one of my teachers did go into talking about paying loans and all of that, but it was just one teacher.”

Elena Johnson is Chalkbeat’s 2022 Community Engagement and Listening Intern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Gov. Hochul says she supports bill to cap NYC school class sizes

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that she supports sweeping legislation that would establish more aggressive class size limits in New York City’s public schools, the strongest comments she’s made since the bill was overwhelmingly passed by the legislature last month. “I’m looking closely at it. I’m inclined to be supportive,” Hochul said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, adding she spoke yesterday with Mayor Eric Adams and expected a resolution in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

New York sees disconnect between school funding, test scores

This is the second in a two-part project on school funding. Read the first piece — focusing on national data on whether students in poverty receive adequate funding for their education — here.New York state leads the country in spending on public schools, and it’s not particularly close. In 2020, the state spent over $25,000 per public school student, $4,000 more than its closest competition, Connecticut. For many of the state’s elected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.

I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Chalkbeat

Pura Belpré: New York Public Library’s first Latina librarian

“Hace muchos años, en una casita de balcón, una vez vivía una cucaracha española llamada Martina.”That is the first line of the folktale that introduced bilingual storytime to the New York Public Library.The tale? “Pérez y Martina.” The love story of a cockroach and a mouse. Told the exact same way the storyteller first heard it from her abuela in Puerto Rico: Many years ago, in a little house with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC schools lays out plan to enroll hundreds of asylum-seeking students

As New York City sees a surge of new immigrants seeking asylum from Central and South American countries, officials announced Friday that they will provide extra enrollment help to hundreds of new students expected to attend city schools. City officials estimate that about 6,000 such immigrants have entered the city’s shelter system over the past three months, which the administration has blamed, in part, on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending migrants on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat’s student fellows reflect on writing experience

Last school year, Chalkbeat launched its paid Student Voices Fellowship to give teens a platform to share their stories about how their educational experiences shaped them. The impact of their work rippled beyond their communities, as major newspapers republished their essays, podcasts invited them on to speak, and their essays won journalism awards.With applications for the 2022-23 school year now open to public school students in New York and Newark, New Jersey,...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

How educators can support LGBTQ youth by creating community

While sitting next to her mom on Zoom, 9-year-old Lexie paused, then shook her head no after being asked if she ever heard the term LGBTQ from her teachers in class. Her mother, Stephanie Citron, intervened. “So, me and mom are LGBTQ, because we’re two women that live together,” Citron told Lexie, referring to her wife of eight years, Elizabeth Gardiner. She was one of several readers interviewed by Chalkbeat who shared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baruch College#Brooklyn College#College Application#Grads#K12#Ecmc Group#Manhattan Milena Vilez
Chalkbeat

NYC brings camp to the classroom in Summer Rising

Summer Rising, New York City’s massive effort to rebrand summer school as something fun and educational, has a lesson for the regular school year: Children really like outdoor and hands-on activities. One 7-year-old’s favorite thing was a trip to a bouncy house, while another loved having a barbecue. One 10-year-old was excited to learn how to jump rope for double Dutch; another enjoyed playing hide-and-seek, running through the hallways, ducking into classrooms....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC’s summer work program for youth fills 100K jobs

When Ariful Anup was looking for a job last summer, he applied for the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.Like more than half of last summer’s applicants, the 17-year-old didn’t get picked. But this summer, after city officials dramatically expanded the program, his luck changed.New York City already had the nation’s largest youth jobs initiative. This summer, the Adams administration increased the number of youth who get paid to work or learn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Teachers head back to school with optimism and some worry

As Nick Altman heads back to school, he’s trying to think of the year ahead as a regular year.A radio and TV teacher at Huntington North High School just outside Fort Wayne, Indiana, Altman is learning students’ names and getting settled in. Hopefully, he said, “We can just move forward.”In the back of his mind, though, concern lingers. Last year, “There was some excitement going into the school year that maybe,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Chalkbeat

What to know about COVID guidelines for NYC schools this year

New York City schools will shed many of its COVID prevention strategies from the past two years, according to new education department guidance posted Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year.When the nation’s largest school system starts on Sept. 8, students will no longer be required to fill out a daily health screener to enter the building. Schools will no longer swab a portion of students and staff for COVID, as Chalkbeat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

This teacher is making theater more inclusive for students with all abilities

A serendipitous subway ride about 20 years ago led Michael Pantone from his acting career to teaching theater at a Brooklyn public school serving children with disabilities.On the No. 2 train, Pantone had run into an actor friend as she headed to direct an after-school theater program for middle school students. She invited Pantone, who was between acting gigs, to check it out. He went the next day and ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC’s Harbor School to double in size

New York City is largely a collection of islands, but just one high school is only accessible by boat: Urban Assembly New York Harbor School. The school opened 20 years ago landlocked in Bushwick, and in 2010 moved to Governors Island, a 172-acre teardrop-shaped parcel that’s about an eight-minute ferry ride from Lower Manhattan. Now the Harbor School will be doubling its footprint on Governors Island, expanding from two to four buildings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Restorative justice funding under threat, NYC schools advocates warn

Thanks to billions in federal pandemic relief funding, the city’s education department made plans to dramatically expand restorative justice programming, more than tripling funding over a three-year period to $21.6 million this school year.But dozens of advocacy groups are now raising the alarm that much of that funding is “at risk” — including a planned expansion of restorative justice programs to all middle and high schools — according to a letter sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

A ‘bridge’ program made it possible for me to start college

When I started my senior year of high school in 2019, I dreamed of prom, graduation, and moving toward a new life as a college student. I thought I knew everything. After all, I had strong grades at a New York City public school and worked with a school counselor who advised me on my college applications. Then, just as college acceptances started coming in, COVID hit. With school buildings closed, I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program, source says

New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures.The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a source with knowledge of the program said.“The city decided it was no longer necessary,” the source said, noting that a specific rationale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy