kciiradio.com
Country Club View Development to be as Local as Possible
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23. The first phase of the development will feature 31 residential lots with two bedrooms and bathrooms, with the option for a two or three-car garage. Prospective homebuyers will also be able to customize their floorplans with the developers after buying a lot.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Christine Yancey
City Administrator for the City of Riverside Christine Yancey discusses the Council’s recent special meeting to discuss the consideration resolution to approve pursuing a Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant as well as the review of 3rd Street financing. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Mary Ellen (Reed) Johnson
A memorial celebration of life for 64-year-old Mary Ellen (Reed) La Coursiere Johnson of Washington will be held Friday, September 9th at 2 p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. Following the service, her cremains will be inurned at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Lupus Foundation of America.
kciiradio.com
Republican Nominees to Headline Washington County Republican Fundraiser
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be on September 24th at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner set to begin at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
kciiradio.com
Bus Tour Scheduled to Highlight a Slice Across Louisa County
Southeast Iowa historian Michael Zahs has a chartered bus tour in Louisa County scheduled Sunday, August 28th from 1-6p.m. The starting location is the Ainsworth Community Center Opera House. The tour, covering the 1830’s to present, will include cemeteries, significant Civil War sites, Burris City, one of the largest towns in Iowa to completely disappear, as well as other historically significant locations.
kciiradio.com
Dennis Earl Stout
Funeral services for 83-year-old Dennis Earl Stout of Ainsworth will be at 1:30p.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 4-7p.m. Interment will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Ainsworth Volunteer Firefighters Association Inc.
kciiradio.com
Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf
A funeral service for 82-year-old Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf of Washington will be held Saturday, August 27th at 10:30a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends Friday, August 26th from 4-6:30p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
kciiradio.com
Police Chief Lester Discusses the Possibility of a Second Meeting to Address Homelessness
The Washington Public Library hosted a downtown forum with Main Street Washington and the Washington Police Department on August 22nd to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Several groups that assist the homeless population attended the meeting, including the Lighthouse Center, which provides its users with emergency housing, a food pantry, clothing, and transportation.
kciiradio.com
Jessie Franklin Albright
Funeral services for 90-year-old Jessie Franklin Albright of Washington will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 Thursday evening. Interment will take place at the Taylor Cemetery in rural Unionville, Iowa. A general memorial has been established.
kciiradio.com
Construction to Begin on Elm Avenue
Elm Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between G38 and Hwy 92 on Monday, August 29, 2022. This project will re-grade the road to restore the road cross-section, improve ditch drainage, and place a new rock surface. The contract for this project was awarded to DeLong Construction of Washington for approximately $550,000. This work is being done as a part of Washington County’s Five-Year Road Improvement Plan.
kciiradio.com
City of Riverside Reviews 3rd Street Financing
At their recent special Council meeting, the City of Riverside reviewed the financing of the 3rd Street project. This project includes finishing off a small portion of 2nd street, the rest of Row Street and all of 3rd Street replacing water main, street, curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks. All of the sewer services are being renovated from the main to the back up curb so if there is any disruption it will take place outside of the street preventing having to access a problem from the street.
kciiradio.com
Demons Open New Football Season Hosting Grayhounds
It’s the first Friday night under the lights at Case Field for the Washington Demon football team when they open the 2022 campaign with a non-district clash against Burlington. It is new beginnings for a Demon squad that will try to bounce back from a 4-5 season in 2021...
kciiradio.com
Garland “Gary” E. Nash
No services will be held for 77-year-old Garland “Gary” E. Nash of Brighton. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man with Three Warrants Arrested
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-eight-year-old Jason Michael Nichols of Washington for a pair of warrants out of Washington County. The first warrant was for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony, and carrying a weapon as a felon. The second warrant out of Washington County was for failure to appear for an initial appearance for driving while his license was suspended or barred.
kciiradio.com
City Council Approves Final Plat During Special Meeting
The Washington City Council met in a special session on Tuesday for a discussion and consideration of a resolution approving the final plat for the Wiley Subdivision. The initial plat was approved at the previous City Council meeting, with representatives from the contractors wanting to amend the agenda to also approve a final plat due to time constraints.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Monday. A pair of financial reports from public health and environmental health were examined, and a new contract was approved for Jet Therapy for in-home visits. Changes were also made to the board’s Emergency Preparedness Policies and Procedures, and a rental property with possible septic issues was discussed.
kciiradio.com
Now is the Time to Register for Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event
Louisa County Conservation has scheduled a Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event for youth 12 years-old and up. The event is Sunday October 9th, from 1-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Louisa County Pheasants and Quail Forever, Iowa Trappers Association, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Louisa County Conservation. The...
kciiradio.com
WMU Volleyball Sweeps Away Chiefs On Opening Night
It was a quick trip to Keokuk for the Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team on Thursday when they downed the host Chiefs in straight sets to open the new season. The 15th ranked Wolves had little trouble in set scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-17. Bradie Buffington led the offense with 12 kills while Audrie Gipple and Keely Malone had seven. Malone set a lot of the offense up with 27 assists, Keetyn Townsley took care of the defense with 22 digs, and Tessa Huston was 21 of 22 serving with two aces.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Tuesday. A public hearing was held to discuss the preliminary plat for the Timberline Part III Subdivision before the preliminary plat was ultimately accepted and approved by the board. The preliminary plat was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Stan Stoops and Bob Yoder casting no votes due to concerns about water runoff and road conditions surrounding the newly proposed development.
kciiradio.com
Recent Scam Hits Jefferson County
A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.
