At their recent special Council meeting, the City of Riverside reviewed the financing of the 3rd Street project. This project includes finishing off a small portion of 2nd street, the rest of Row Street and all of 3rd Street replacing water main, street, curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks. All of the sewer services are being renovated from the main to the back up curb so if there is any disruption it will take place outside of the street preventing having to access a problem from the street.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO