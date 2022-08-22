OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole is having a blast watching Aaron Judge clobber baseballs over the fence at a remarkable rate. And Judge, well, he sure loves seeing Cole pile up strikeouts from his spot in the outfield. “Especially in center field,” Judge said. “In right field you’re just kind of reacting over there, you really don’t get to see guys paint corners or what they’re doing. But when you’re in center field and can watch a guy like that work and strike out the guys he did, the sequences he did, he was on from the very first pitch he threw.” Cole struck out 11 in his first win since July 17, and Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO