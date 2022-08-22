Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after Hastings shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
KSNB Local4
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
KSNB Local4
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
KSNB Local4
Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43,...
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Topping Out ceremony held for Adams County Jail project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Another step was taken this week toward completing the Adams County Jail. On Monday, Beckenhauer Construction Inc. held a Topping Out ceremony at the project site for the Adams County Justice Center, located on west M off of Highway 281 in south Hastings. The ceremony celebrated...
KSNB Local4
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
York News-Times
York man gets time served for scheming to take drugs to prison
YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been given time served in a case where he was accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison. Graham was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KSNB Local4
Public records lawsuit against GIPS dismissed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local radio station group has dropped its public records lawsuit against Grand Island Public Schools. Legacy Communications operates seven local radio stations in the Grand Island area under the brand GI Family Radio. The group includes radio station KRGI. Legacy made public records requests...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
