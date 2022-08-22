ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wittenberg, WI

Dickman, Resch shine as Wittenberg-Birnamwood swimmers open at Marinette Pentathlon

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls swim team opened its season by competing in the Marinette Pentathlon Saturday.

Officially a preseason event and divided by grade, The Lady Chargers swam well, including second place overall finishes from Reese Dickman in the freshman category, while Faith Resch was runner-up amongst all sophomores. Dickman won the 50 meter freestyle and placed first in the 50 backstroke.

“As a group we swam very good,” head coach John Rudeen said. “Twenty eight out of 34 swims were faster than last year at this time so I feel good for this early in the season.”

Also among the sophomores, Ava Hegewald took fifth, Olivia Bessette was eighth, Andrea Powell ninth and Claire Timm 11th out of 20 competitors.

Seniors competing, included Annika Resch in seventh overall and Jessica Storlie in ninth.

Individual grade winners were Julia Gawryleski of Seymour for the seniors, Door County United’s Danica Neville placed first among juniors, Julia Michalski of Door County United won the sophomore division and Addison Lundt of Clintonville placed first among freshmen.

The Lady Chargers will be back in the pool Thursday, competing in the Sturgeon Bay relays, set to begin at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

