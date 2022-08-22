ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7J4P_0hQoefO900

NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. The basketball Hall of Famer wears Air Jordan 1 shoes on the virtual golf course.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The PGA Tour is in a fight for its life against LIV Golf. While that battle will be waged for months, if not years to come, the PGA Tour did reclaim some clout with the younger generation today.

Earlier today, the video game company 2K dropped the official announcement trailer for PGA Tour 2K23. While not included in the trailer, the video game creators released a screenshot of NBA legend Michael Jordan's virtual character.

That is right. The GOAT will be on the virtual golf course. Naturally, Jordan's character is draped in Jordan Brand attire from head to toe. Speaking of Jordan's toe, it is impossible to miss the Air Jordan shoes in the image.

We all know that the iconic Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and has since taken on a life of its own. The first installment of the greatest basketball sneaker line ever has been remixed and reimagined many times over the past 37 years. But those virtual shoes are meant for the golf course.

Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfVsh_0hQoefO900
Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf 'Chicago'

Nike

For fans who want to look like virtual Michael Jordan (we certainly do), you need to start by researching the Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf in the 'Chicago' colorway. The red, white, and black golf shoes were released on March 4, 2022, for $140.

The classic Bulls-themed colorway sold out on Nike's website. But they are available on most resale sites like eBay, StockX, or GOAT for consumers willing to pay slightly above retail price.

We have good news for golfers who want to pay homage to 'His Airness' but prefer neutral colors. On Nike's website , two colorways are currently available in select sizes.

As gamers, golfers, and sneakerheads, today was a good day. PGA Tour 2K23 successfully made positive headlines and gained some clout among younger people. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

NBA Players are Obsessed with These Lifestyle Shoes

New Air Jordan 3s Drop on Kobe Day

Kobe's Old Adidas Shoes Returning Soon

Comments / 1

Related
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”

Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
sneakernews.com

“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway

The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs

Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”

When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pga#Hall Of Famer#Air Jordan 1#Golf Jordan 1 Retro Low
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
NBA
hypebeast.com

An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced

Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images

There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration

A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway

Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
APPAREL
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
140
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy