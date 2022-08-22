ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric

By BILL PUGLIANO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofHp5_0hQoeLvj00
Ford is cutting spending on traditional vehicles as it switches its focus to electric cars /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.

Challenged by Tesla and other start-ups, traditional carmakers have accelerated production of their electric models in recent years.

The restructuring involves 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contractors mostly in the United States, Canada and India but does not affect factory workers, a spokesman told AFP.

US media had already reported in July that Ford, which has around 182,000 employees worldwide, was preparing to cut several thousand jobs.

"We absolutely have too many people in certain places, no doubt about it," president and CEO Jim Farley said in a conference call in late July.

"We have skills that don't work anymore... and we have jobs that need to change," he said, without specifying the number of positions to be eliminated.

The automaker has previously said it plans to spend $50 billion on electric vehicle production by 2026.

And Ford announced in March that it aimed to cut spending on traditional vehicles by up to $3 billion a year.

The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said.

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Canada#Afp File
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy