Monroe County, TN

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Monroe County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Monroe County, TN
Crime & Safety
Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager from Jefferson County died after a drowning incident on Douglas Lake on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Knox County Fire Investigators Release Early Finding of the Cause of a West Knoxville Apartment Fire

Knox County fire investigators say they do not think the fire at Walker Springs Apartments was intentionally set. That according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn who says investigators have been working to identify the cause of the fire since it happened but due to the amount of people affected it makes the process take a bit longer.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
KINGSTON, TN
One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN

