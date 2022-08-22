Read full article on original website
Volunteers From Every Department In Whitman County Called In To Extinguish 100 Acre Wildfire Near Ewan
Volunteers from every fire department in Whitman County extinguished a wildfire West of St. John on Thursday. The blaze near Texas Lake and Jordan-Knott Roads burned about 100 acres. Fire crews from all over Whitman County were dispatched to the fire around 2:30 in the afternoon. The blaze burned near last week’s Wagner Road Fire which torched over 7,000 acres. Thursday’s fire mostly consumed scabland. Officials don’t know what sparked Thursday’s blaze near Ewan.
Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers Out Of Pullman Extinguish Combine Fire
Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman extinguished a combine fire North of town Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the fire on Babbitt Road just off U.S. Highway 195 around 2:45. Volunteers quickly put out the fire that damaged the combine. The flames also spread to the field burning about half an acre of standing wheat and stubble.
Volunteer Firefighters From Around Whitman County Called To Wildfire West Of St. John
Every fire department in Whitman County is being dispatched to a wildfire burning West of St. John. The blaze is in the area of Texas Lake and Jordan-Knott Roads. A wildfire last week torched nearly 8,000 acres in that same area of Northwest Whitman County outside Ewan.
39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Near Cottonwood
A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.
Rest Stop South Of Rosalia On US195 Closed Starting Friday For Repaving
The Rest Stop on U.S. Highway 195 South of Rosalia will be closed starting Friday for parking lot repaving. The Horn School Rest Area is scheduled to reopen a week from Friday on September 2nd.
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case
A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
Pullman Police Need Help Identifying Assault And Stalking Suspect
Pullman Police need to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman after stalking her for several weeks. Officers believe the suspect may also be approaching and soliciting women through a cell phone translator app. The man is about 5’7″ and 175 pounds. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the PPD.
University of Idaho hosts Screen on the Green this Thursday
University of Idaho hosts Screen on the Green this Thursday featuring the film The Lost City, rated PG-13. The free viewing starts at 8:45 and takes place on the Theophilus Tower Lawn by 6th Street between Line and Rayburn streets, in Moscow.
City of Moscow hosts Bock Party to celebrate community ties
The City of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Idaho invite the community to a Block Party from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Main Street between 3rd and 5th Street this Saturday following the Moscow Farmers Market. The Block Party is a revival of the Vandal...
Pullman PD conducts DUI patrols this Saturday
The City of Pullman Police department will join other area law enforcement agencies in conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols this Saturday, August 27th. Impaired driving was a factor in 57% of regional traffic fatalities from 2017 through 2021. Always plan for a safe and sober ride.
NRS 50th Anniversary Celebration Saturday
Northwest River Supplies in Moscow is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend. NRS is hosting a free BBQ at its headquarters on Blaine Street Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00. Tours of NRS will also be available and the company will have a 50th Anniversary sale from 9:00 to 5:00.
City of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission hosts Poetry in the Park
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission invite the public to Poetry in the Park located at the East City Park stage this Thursday at 6 pm. Moscow Poet Laureate, Stacy Boe Miller, will host an evening of poetry readings and musical performances by Moscow-area artists. Admission is free and open to all.
Pullman PD Looking For Stolen Dog
Pullman Police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen dog. Chubbs escaped his yard on Wednesday. As his 14 year old owner was chasing him a grey sedan possibly a Toyota or a Nissan stopped and encouraged Chubbs to jump in. The dog climbed into the vehicle and the driver took off. Anyone with information about Chubbs or the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
In-Person trivia nights return to Whitman County
In-Person trivia nights return to Whitman County’s Library at the St. John Rialto this Thursday, at 6:30 pm for science, history, and pop culture trivia questions. The winning team will earn a gift certificate provided by the Rialto for free food and drinks. Trivia Nights at the St. John Rialto will continue every other month.
WSU School of Music hosts last Fridays at the Clock of the season
The Washington State University School of Music will host the last Fridays at the Clock of the season this Friday at 6:30 pm located between Bryan Hall and Holland Library. The event will feature performances by School of Music faculty and friends. There will be free face painting for kids...
WSU School of Music faculty wins Grand Prize at the London International Music Competition 2022
WSU School of Music faculty, Dr. Yoon-Wha Roh has won Grand Prize at the London International Music Competition 2022. She will receive a monetary prize in addition to concert opportunities in Europe. Roh holds Doctor of Music in Piano Performance and Literature, with minors in theory and art administration from...
The College Tour wraps up filming at University of Idaho
Crews wrap up filming this Friday at the University of Idaho for “The College Tour,” a new TV series streaming on Amazon Prime. Co-Creator of the show, Alex Boylan, guides viewers through the college experience at several campuses around the world. U of I will be the first...
Pullman High School Kicks Off Fall Sports Season With Hound Mania And Football Scrimmage Friday Night
Pullman High School is hosting a special event Friday to kick of the fall sports season. Hound Mania will feature football and volleyball scrimmages. The girls swim, cross country and soccer teams will also be on hand. There will be raffles and a field goal kicking competition along with performances from the cheerleaders and band. The PHS boys tennis team will be presented with the Washington State Scholastic Cup for their 2022 spring season. The Hound Boosters will also have their concessions stand open.
Friends of Hospice presents fundraiser event this Saturday
Friends of Hospice will hold a fundraiser with burgers, brats, and music featuring Andru Gomez this Saturday starting at 12:00 pm at Kruegel Park in Pullman. Tickets can be purchased at the event. Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $15.
