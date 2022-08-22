Read full article on original website
Volunteers From Every Department In Whitman County Called In To Extinguish 100 Acre Wildfire Near Ewan
Volunteers from every fire department in Whitman County extinguished a wildfire West of St. John on Thursday. The blaze near Texas Lake and Jordan-Knott Roads burned about 100 acres. Fire crews from all over Whitman County were dispatched to the fire around 2:30 in the afternoon. The blaze burned near last week’s Wagner Road Fire which torched over 7,000 acres. Thursday’s fire mostly consumed scabland. Officials don’t know what sparked Thursday’s blaze near Ewan.
Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers Out Of Pullman Extinguish Combine Fire
Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman extinguished a combine fire North of town Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the fire on Babbitt Road just off U.S. Highway 195 around 2:45. Volunteers quickly put out the fire that damaged the combine. The flames also spread to the field burning about half an acre of standing wheat and stubble.
Volunteer Firefighters From Around Whitman County Called To Wildfire West Of St. John
Every fire department in Whitman County is being dispatched to a wildfire burning West of St. John. The blaze is in the area of Texas Lake and Jordan-Knott Roads. A wildfire last week torched nearly 8,000 acres in that same area of Northwest Whitman County outside Ewan.
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Rest Stop South Of Rosalia On US195 Closed Starting Friday For Repaving
The Rest Stop on U.S. Highway 195 South of Rosalia will be closed starting Friday for parking lot repaving. The Horn School Rest Area is scheduled to reopen a week from Friday on September 2nd.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
39 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Law Enforcement On High Speed Chase Near Cottonwood
A 39 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in central Idaho. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was heading Southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood on Thursday. The rider failed to stop and sped off at speeds over 100 MPH. The deputy found the bike on the side of the highway without any license plates. 39 year old Brian Snow was arrested for felony eluding.
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
Pullman PD Looking For Stolen Dog
Pullman Police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen dog. Chubbs escaped his yard on Wednesday. As his 14 year old owner was chasing him a grey sedan possibly a Toyota or a Nissan stopped and encouraged Chubbs to jump in. The dog climbed into the vehicle and the driver took off. Anyone with information about Chubbs or the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
NRS 50th Anniversary Celebration Saturday
Northwest River Supplies in Moscow is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend. NRS is hosting a free BBQ at its headquarters on Blaine Street Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00. Tours of NRS will also be available and the company will have a 50th Anniversary sale from 9:00 to 5:00.
City of Moscow hosts Bock Party to celebrate community ties
The City of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Idaho invite the community to a Block Party from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Main Street between 3rd and 5th Street this Saturday following the Moscow Farmers Market. The Block Party is a revival of the Vandal...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case
A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
Friends of Hospice presents fundraiser event this Saturday
Friends of Hospice will hold a fundraiser with burgers, brats, and music featuring Andru Gomez this Saturday starting at 12:00 pm at Kruegel Park in Pullman. Tickets can be purchased at the event. Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $15.
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Pullman PD conducts DUI patrols this Saturday
The City of Pullman Police department will join other area law enforcement agencies in conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols this Saturday, August 27th. Impaired driving was a factor in 57% of regional traffic fatalities from 2017 through 2021. Always plan for a safe and sober ride.
The College Tour wraps up filming at University of Idaho
Crews wrap up filming this Friday at the University of Idaho for “The College Tour,” a new TV series streaming on Amazon Prime. Co-Creator of the show, Alex Boylan, guides viewers through the college experience at several campuses around the world. U of I will be the first...
