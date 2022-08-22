Read full article on original website
Police: Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck said DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Three NY Women Arrested for Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three New York women on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that got underway at the Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach late Thursday afternoon. Police said that at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside...
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Fire Pit Accident Leaves Man Burned in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 75-year-old man in Federalsburg suffered burns after using gasoline to burn debris in a fire pit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said. It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home at 5215 Twelve Oaks Drive. Investigators said when the victim poured gasoline into the fire pit, it caused the fire to flash.
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
Dover Man Charged With Murder in Stabbing
DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is facing first-degree murder and related charges following accusations that he stabbed another man to death early Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at First State Inn in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at the First State Inn in Dover. Dover police said officers were called to a room at the First State Inn at approximately 3:46 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Detectives determined that a suspect entered a room at the First State Inn with a rifle and demanded money from the victims. Police said the suspect stole cash from the victims and fled southbound from the hotel. Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to positively identify Keon Cornish, of Dover, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
Berlin police search for suspect in Sunday home invasion
Police continue to search for the man who broke into a Berlin home on Sunday night, got into a scuffle with an occupant after brandishing a weapon, and then ran before police arrived. Berlin police responded to reports of an active home invasion near Broad Street at approximately 11 p.m....
