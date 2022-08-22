Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
ALTUS, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have released information about a corpse found in west Arkansas.
In a statement Aug. 21, ASP officials announced a body discovered Aug. 10 near Altus, Arkansas was that of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. Tran has suffered multiple injuries and her body was left on an abandoned driveway north of Altus.Gov. Asa Hutchinson to address crime, Crawford County arrest
Tran had recently moved to nearby Ft. Smith earlier in the year, after relocating from Garden Grove, California, police stated.
State Police are continuing to investigate as special agents follow leads in this matter.
