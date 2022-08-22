ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9N7Q_0hQoc2Al00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting.

Police said Jefferson turned himself in today.

Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020.

Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane and found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside the doorway.

Jefferson was later identified as the suspect. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jefferson is also a suspect in a shooting on Melrose Street in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

Kristin Belcastro
4d ago

great job buddy. 👏 you did a great thing. and life will give you blessings when you right your wrongs.blasphemy(murder in this case cause we cant get those people back) can be repented...and im not talkin church. you can make your life beautiful again. no matter what. we can fix it. if we have honesty, respect And ACCOUNTABILITY

Reply
4
RobX
4d ago

Way to go detectives. If guilty please keep him behind bars and our streets that much safer.

Reply(2)
4
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
FREEPORT, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rockford Police#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
nbc15.com

Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man guilty of raping woman at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Aaron Lambert, 40, guilty of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said on the night of May 10th, 2020, Lambert offered to give a woman a ride to McDonalds. After picking up the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits935.com

Teens arrested in DeKalb shooting

2 DeKalb teens, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested following a shooting that took place. DeKalb Police say that a boy was shot in the back as a 12-gauge shotgun which has been recovered by authorities. The shooting took place in the 800 block of South 8th Street in...
DEKALB, IL
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man seriously injured in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run Accident, On The West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MONROE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy