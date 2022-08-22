Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting.

Police said Jefferson turned himself in today.

Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020.

Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane and found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside the doorway.

Jefferson was later identified as the suspect. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jefferson is also a suspect in a shooting on Melrose Street in 2021.

