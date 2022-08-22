ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

New York Tops List of Skiing Destinations in the Nation

When you think of skiing you think of Vermont, Colorado and New Hampshire but New York is actually the king of the slopes. I was shocked to find out that New York tops the list of skiing destinations in the United States. I probably shouldn't be too surprised, since so many New Yorkers I know love to hit the slopes every winter.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Horse Race#Pig#The Hollywood Racing Pigs#The New York State Fair
96.1 The Eagle

Fact or Fiction? Were Potato Chips Really Invented in Upstate New York

On August 24, 1853, the potato chip was invented. But who gets the credit? It depends on who you ask. The most common legend is the potato chip began in Saratoga Springs, New York when Chef George Crum was working at Moon's Lake House. Rumor has it that railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt wanted his fried potatoes more thinly sliced. In defiance of the request, the chef sliced potatoes as thin as possible and fried them to a crisp before sending them back out. But Vanderbilt loved them, and the potato chip was born.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?

If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
GARDENING
96.1 The Eagle

The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State

President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4-year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
COLLEGES
96.1 The Eagle

Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Voters Don’t Vote – Analysis Shows Most in NY Opt Not To Cast Ballots on Primary Day

Did you vote in this week's Primary Election? An analysis of turnout numbers says chances are you opted to stay home. Unite NY is a multi-partisan organization looking to bring together Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Conservatives, Liberals and others looking to foster common sense solutions with a motto of 'People Over Party.' The group's review of voter turnout numbers from this summer's two primary elections shows nearly 85% of eligible voters across New York State did not cast a ballot in those races.
ELECTIONS
Marcy, NY

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy