Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
Join the Walking Club this Autumn
The Millburn Health Department will offer a free Walking Club this fall, starting in September. The Club will meet on Fridays to walk around the reservoir at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, located in West Orange. Currently, the wearing of masks at any walks is optional but subject to change....
Renna Media
Village Shop Announces Fall Opening Dates
The Village Shop located in the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s Levi Cory House will open again after a summer break. Volunteers are looking forward to welcoming shoppers back. The Shop will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following dates: September 2, 3, 16, 17; October 7, 8, 21, 22; November 4, 5, 18, 19; and December 2, 3, 16, 17.
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Annual Golf Outing
The Cranford Knights of Columbus will be holding our Annual Golf Outing at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ on Friday, September 16, 2022. The cost is $150.00 per Golfer which includes Golf, Golf Cart, Prizes, Lunch and Dinner. There will be Lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., a Shotgun Start at 1:00 p.m. to golf, dinner will follow immediately afterwards at the Columbian Club of Garwood in Garwood, NJ. Registration and payment is due no later than September 5, 2022. Checks should be made payable to Knights of Columbus 6226 and mailed to: Knights of Columbus 6226; P.O. Box 501; Cranford, NJ 07016. Or Venmo payment: @KofC6226 Code: 7778.
Renna Media
SAGE Workshop Renews Life for 20-Year-Old Father’s Day Gift
SAGE Workshop Renews 20-Year-Old Father’s Day Gift. Ed Midgley of Berkeley Heights received a bench as a Father’s Day gift from his children. After years of outdoor weathering and exposure to the temperatures, it had fallen apart in a distant corner of his garden. While spring cleaning this year, Ed decided to have it refurbished at SAGE Workshop in Summit and it is now a focal point of curbside appeal for his home. “Coming into the workshop in the basement” said Ed, “is like coming into Santa’s Workshop with every workstation abuzz with elves working on gifts for the holiday.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Tons of Trucks, Tons of Fun
Ambulance, Police Car, Bucket Truck – Oh My! 24 construction and utility vehicles lined the back lot of the YMCA for the return of Touch-A-Truck, a community event fundraiser for the Madison Public Library on Saturday, July 30. A beautiful July Saturday brought out large crowds of families who...
Renna Media
Scholarships Awarded to Union High School Graduates
Donors to the Union Township Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund gathered recently to meet the two Union High School graduates who received scholarships for 2022. Named the “Union Township Chamber of Commerce Businesses Scholarship,” the award was created to allow all Chamber member businesses to collectively contribute to the fund and thereby allow for bigger awards. This year, two scholarships of $2,500 each were presented to Nichole Acheampong, who started attending Kean University to study Business Management, and Neva Silva, who began his studies at Union College and then at the Teterboro School of Aviation.
Renna Media
Pedestrian Decoy Educates Drivers About NJ Crosswalk Law
Fanwood Police were out at Martine and Trenton Avenues on August 18th, doing another pedestrian decoy detail to educate drivers about the NJ crosswalk law. Sgt. Phil Ugone was the decoy, attempting to cross Martine Avenue in the crosswalk while vehicles either obeyed the law and stopped, or ignored the law and cruised through without even slowing down. Officers down the road pulled over violators and handed them a pamphlet reminding them of the law which requires cars to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk and remain stopped until they are all the way across the street. A total of 155 vehicles were stopped including quite a few tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles. No tickets were issued…this time.
Renna Media
Rahway’s The New You Releases Debut Single
In April 2018, then-Rahway High School senior, Kyle Steven Sanders, formed the Rahway-based indie rock band, The Yellow Fevers, with his brothers, Will and Chris. Four years later, numerous EPs and a handful of singles later — as well as a name change to The New You — Sanders’s band has had a busy 2022. Throughout the year, they have been busy in the studio recording new versions of formerly released tunes they made under “The Yellow Fevers” for a New You re-release, as well as brand new tunes.
Comments / 1