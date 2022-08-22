ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
APEX, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man accused of injuring Nash County deputy during I-95 shootout found guilty on federal firearms charge

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A federal jury convicted a Florida man of illegally possessing a gun during shooting last year that left a Nash County deputy injured. Jarred Javon Ford was pulled over in February for speeding on Interstate 95. Authorities said there was a struggle during the stop and Ford fired a pistol several times. Deputy William Toney was shot in both arms and his hip during the shootout.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC

