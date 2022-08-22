Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
cbs17
40 years looming if felon convicted for shooting pregnant Raleigh woman in head
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today. Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle. He...
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
Suspect arrested after shooting pregnant woman in car on New Bern Avenue
Officers have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman in a car on New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
WITN
Landlord charged with stealing guns & valuables of murdered Wake Co. deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with the theft of guns and other valuables from Byrd’s home days after his death. Court documents show that 59-year-old Andrew Culbreth was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of...
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
WITN
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman...
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
Man accused of injuring Nash County deputy during I-95 shootout found guilty on federal firearms charge
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A federal jury convicted a Florida man of illegally possessing a gun during shooting last year that left a Nash County deputy injured. Jarred Javon Ford was pulled over in February for speeding on Interstate 95. Authorities said there was a struggle during the stop and Ford fired a pistol several times. Deputy William Toney was shot in both arms and his hip during the shootout.
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
2 NC brothers could face death penalty after being charged with murder of Wake deputy
The second brother charged with killing Wake County K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd will continue to be held without bail.
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
