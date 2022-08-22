Jade Dynasty’s kitchen, the engine room of one of Honolulu’s largest Chinese restaurants, six dedicated dim sum cooks on weekdays and nine on weekends steam and fry dishes to order and fold dumplings and bao. It’s organized chaos: Two cooks stuff meat into fat siu mai while wedged against a wall of refrigerators; two others fold char siu filling into rounds of dough at a butcher block in the middle of the kitchen; and next to them, tray after tray of mango pudding is poured. And along the back wall: a line of steamers, fryers, woks and ovens, near hanging racks of duck. Yi-Bin Liu, Jade Dynasty’s dim sum chef, is from China’s Guangdong province, where dim sum originated, and he helms a crew mostly from southern China who prepare the 80 dim sum selections on the menu.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO