Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
Molten Korean Bar Food Is a Theme at Pearl City’s New Hangry Mama
I used to hate goodbyes. But sometimes an ending leads to a new beginning. And saying goodbye is sometimes a reason to get together with old co-workers. To reminisce about the good times and the bad. Mikey, my old co-worker from years back, was heading to the Mainland to start...
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Hale ‘Aina Award Winners: The Secrets of Making Dim Sum at Jade Dynasty and Tim Ho Wan
Jade Dynasty’s kitchen, the engine room of one of Honolulu’s largest Chinese restaurants, six dedicated dim sum cooks on weekdays and nine on weekends steam and fry dishes to order and fold dumplings and bao. It’s organized chaos: Two cooks stuff meat into fat siu mai while wedged against a wall of refrigerators; two others fold char siu filling into rounds of dough at a butcher block in the middle of the kitchen; and next to them, tray after tray of mango pudding is poured. And along the back wall: a line of steamers, fryers, woks and ovens, near hanging racks of duck. Yi-Bin Liu, Jade Dynasty’s dim sum chef, is from China’s Guangdong province, where dim sum originated, and he helms a crew mostly from southern China who prepare the 80 dim sum selections on the menu.
5 Hawai‘i Packaged Cookies You’ll Want to Try
We can’t resist a light crisp cookie, which The Cookie Lady Hawai‘i had baked in Waipahu since 2009. This year, loyal customer Maiko Ushijima bought the business, vowing to maintain the legacy in a new Honolulu shop. Favorites lemon, cornflake and furikake are now joined by matcha and liliko‘i. $10.35 for 5-ounce package.
Honolulu Cookie Company has your flavors of the season
The Honolulu Cookie Company is getting ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall by introducing two new flavors.
Holualoa Theatre fire damages local restaurant ‘Mi Taqueria Potosina’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local restaurant next door to the historic Holualoa Theater also suffered damage from the massive fire on Sunday. The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina. The owner, Maria Zavala, was in the restaurant when the fire traveled to...
Food 2Go — My Ohana’s BBQ
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. We’re featuring an upcoming family-operated food spot that’s been serving up delicious locally inspired dishes while creating great family memories in the process. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay...
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
International culinary leaders headline inaugural food conference
Celebrated chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaiʻi and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP). The NEAR AND FAR – Cool Ideas, Hot Food conference on September 21 at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired lunch and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to share how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift towards regenerative models of community and tourism.
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Things to Do on O‘ahu in September 2022
Sept. 3–4 After a pandemic postponement, the Okinawan Festival returns for a two-day in-person event with the theme of “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.” Indulge yourself in everything Okinawan through food, arts and crafts, a bonsai exhibit and more. Hawai‘i Convention Center, okinawanfestival.com. FESTIVAL. 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal...
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
