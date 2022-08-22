Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 24, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
houmatimes.com
Clifton Schexnayder
Clifton O. Schexnayder, 97, passed away on August 23, 2022. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9:00 am until service time at 11 am at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
houmatimes.com
John Russell Lyons
The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
houmatimes.com
Paul Hebert
Paul Claude Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his father, Craig Hebert and wife, Lisa Schobel Hebert; mother, Lisa Waguespack and husband, Herman Waguespack Jr.; siblings, Christopher Hebert and Garrett Hebert; step-siblings, Matthew Waguespack and Angelle Waguespack Martinez; grandmother, Joan Hoffmann; uncles, Dr. Andrew Hoffmann III (Susan), Jeff Hoffmann (Karen), and Eric Hoffmann (Danny); and aunts, Jill Andrus (Daryl) and Marie Fanguy Hebert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
houmatimes.com
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
houmatimes.com
LPG hosts monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche
The Office of Commodity Action is hosting its monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche today, August 25, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The distribution will be held at the LSU Ag Center, located at 115 Texas Street. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements...
lafourchegazette.com
4 arrested in connection with investigation into distribution of fentanyl pills
Four men have been arrested in Lafourche Parish in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form and is being disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Sheriff Craig Webre said that over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Simon Kraemer
Simon Mathew Kraemer, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kristie Andras; daughter, Brandy...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
brproud.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
stmarynow.com
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Council Discusses Cleaning and Dredging Projects for Bayou Terrebonne
The Terrebonne Parish Council met last night and discussions included cleaning and dredging Bayou Terrebonne and other waterways. Council member Carl Harding requested to speak about dredging and debris removal in Bayou Terrebonne along with other canals and bayous within the parish. Terrebonne Parish resident Anthony Rainey addressed the council about drainage issues due to the conditions of Bayou.
L'Observateur
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
Comments / 5