Houma, LA

L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Clifton Schexnayder

Clifton O. Schexnayder, 97, passed away on August 23, 2022. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9:00 am until service time at 11 am at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

John Russell Lyons

The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Paul Hebert

Paul Claude Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his father, Craig Hebert and wife, Lisa Schobel Hebert; mother, Lisa Waguespack and husband, Herman Waguespack Jr.; siblings, Christopher Hebert and Garrett Hebert; step-siblings, Matthew Waguespack and Angelle Waguespack Martinez; grandmother, Joan Hoffmann; uncles, Dr. Andrew Hoffmann III (Susan), Jeff Hoffmann (Karen), and Eric Hoffmann (Danny); and aunts, Jill Andrus (Daryl) and Marie Fanguy Hebert.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPG hosts monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche

The Office of Commodity Action is hosting its monthly commodity distribution in Central Lafourche today, August 25, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The distribution will be held at the LSU Ag Center, located at 115 Texas Street. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following requirements...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Simon Kraemer

Simon Mathew Kraemer, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kristie Andras; daughter, Brandy...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home

Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Council Discusses Cleaning and Dredging Projects for Bayou Terrebonne

The Terrebonne Parish Council met last night and discussions included cleaning and dredging Bayou Terrebonne and other waterways. Council member Carl Harding requested to speak about dredging and debris removal in Bayou Terrebonne along with other canals and bayous within the parish. Terrebonne Parish resident Anthony Rainey addressed the council about drainage issues due to the conditions of Bayou.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft

On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
EDGARD, LA

