ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bulgaria energy minister calls Gazprom talks ‘inevitable’

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria’s interim government signaled its readiness to negotiate with Russian energy company Gazprom on the resumption of natural gas deliveries, the caretaker energy minister said Monday.

Rosen Hristov didn't set a date for talks with the firm, but said that the gas demands of the industry and heating companies were forcing the government to begin talks with Gazprom to renew supplies which he called “inevitable."

Bulgaria’s contract with Gazprom expires at the end of 2022, but Russia halted deliveries in late April after the previous pro-Western government in Sofia refused Gazprom’s demand to pay for it in rubles.

“Obviously, we will have to hold negotiations with Gazprom, but those will be very difficult and hard talks,” Hristov told reporters.

Hristov said that Bulgaria has secured gas for October because of a liquefied natural gas shipment from U.S. company Cheniere, adding however that the government had rejected an option for further deliveries because “the rising costs for unloading would make the price of gas too high."

Hristov didn't say what price Gazprom would ask for, saying only that it would be “several times cheaper.”

Since coming to power on Aug. 1, the interim government appointed by President Rumen Radev has begun to revise deals made by the previous reformist coalition. The approach has sparked public anger, with people taking to the streets to demand that Bulgaria remains on the path toward gas independence from Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine. The...
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power that Moscow once held over Poland and a symbol that grew even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The removal of the memorial in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
960 The Ref

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them, according to Western intelligence officials. It's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Biden administration responds to Iran's offer on nuke deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran's latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Bulgaria#Energy Company#Natural Gas#Sofia#Russian
960 The Ref

Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Putin’s decree, which takes effect on Jan. 1, didn’t specify whether the military...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Latvia brings down Soviet-era monument's obelisk in capital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A concrete obelisk topped by Soviet stars that was the centerpiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany was taken down Thursday in Latvia's capital — the latest in a series of Soviet monuments brought down after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Germany: Man tried for grenade attack on civilians in Syria

BERLIN — (AP) — A man has gone on trial in Germany accused of firing a rocket-propelled grenade into a group of civilians in Syria eight years ago, killing at least seven people. The defendant, identified only as Mouafak Al D. for privacy reasons, appeared before a Berlin...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces Wednesday launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing 22 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after warning for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly cruel” this week. The lethal attack...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

US, Canada open women's hockey worlds with wins

HERNING, Denmark — (AP) — The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the...
HOCKEY
960 The Ref

WHO chief laments fate of 'starving' relatives in Tigray

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization chief made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia on Thursday, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in some of...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp

TER APEL, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch aid agencies tended Thursday to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers as Dutch authorities investigated the death of a baby in the center a day earlier. The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders deployed...
CHARITIES
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy