ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Source of the Spring

Regal Cinemas Owner to File for Bankruptcy: Reports

Cineworld Group — the world’s second-largest movie chain operator and owner of Regal Cinemas — is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Cineworld is preparing to file a chapter 11 petition in the United States and is also considering insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Business
Silver Spring, MD
Business
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 17

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 17. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, MCPD said in a news release. Metho is approximately 5 feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Folk Festival Celebrates Crafts and Music

Music defines the Takoma Park Folk Festival but it’s hardly the only attraction for the thousands of visitors who attend each year. This year’s festival, which will be held on Sept. 11 at Takoma Park Middle School, will offer works from 28 artists and crafters and the VisArts Studio in Rockville. Works in clay, fiber, glass, and wood will be available, as well as wide selections of jewelry, painting, and prints.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park

K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsw#Guitar Center#Shoppping Mall#Bankruptcies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dsw Designer#Gbt Realty#City Place#Petri R
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault

Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

DOT Wins Federal Grant for Purchase of Hydrogen-Fueled Buses

The county’s Department of Transportation has won a grant of nearly $15 million from the Federal Transit Administration, officials announced. The grant will be used to pay 57% of a $28.6 million dollar project to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Mother, Child Missing Since Tuesday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Silver Spring mother and her 8-month-old infant son. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, MCPD said in a news release. Vines is approximately 5 feet, 7-inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue

The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Shalla Restaurant & Bar Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”

The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Shalla Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, giving high marks to the restaurant’s shint tibs and kitfo, ground tilapia with jalapeños, vegetable combination platter, and coffee ceremony:
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Number One Sons to Close at the End of August

Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Firepan Korean BBQ Moving Closer to Opening

Despite several delays, Firepan Korean BBQ appears to be closing in on its opening in downtown Silver Spring. “We [are still waiting] for some kitchen equipment,” a Firepan representative said in an email to the Source. “That’s why [the] opening is delayed.”. Firepan’s website currently shows a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy