Flip’d by IHOP Now Hiring, to Open in Late September
Flip’d by IHOP is now hiring ahead of a late September opening in Downtown Silver Spring, a company representative has confirmed to the Source. The storefront’s window scrims have been removed, and construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the restaurant. We reported last year that Flip’d...
UPDATE: Newell Street Streetery to be Discontinued, Reopened to Traffic
UPDATE: The county has edited the initial release to correct misinformation in the original. The Newell Street Streetery in Silver Spring will be discontinued and the street reopened to traffic after Labor Day, Department of Transportation officials announced. “Newell Street, managed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will...
Republic to Close in Takoma Park on September 4
Beloved Takoma Park raw bar Republic will close on September 4, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The restaurant cited the pandemic, an expiring lease, and being unable to agree with the landlord on terms of a new lease as reasons for the closure. “It is...
Regal Cinemas Owner to File for Bankruptcy: Reports
Cineworld Group — the world’s second-largest movie chain operator and owner of Regal Cinemas — is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Cineworld is preparing to file a chapter 11 petition in the United States and is also considering insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom.
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 17
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 17. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, MCPD said in a news release. Metho is approximately 5 feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Takoma Park Folk Festival Celebrates Crafts and Music
Music defines the Takoma Park Folk Festival but it’s hardly the only attraction for the thousands of visitors who attend each year. This year’s festival, which will be held on Sept. 11 at Takoma Park Middle School, will offer works from 28 artists and crafters and the VisArts Studio in Rockville. Works in clay, fiber, glass, and wood will be available, as well as wide selections of jewelry, painting, and prints.
K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park
K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location on Wayne Avenue
Java Nation will open its fourth coffee shop/café at 1010 Wayne Ave. in a space vacated by a deli, according to a construction permit posted on the door. The company operates outlets in Kensington, on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, and in Kentlands in Gaithersburg. The company opened its...
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
Hyattsville Teen Arrested for Police Officer Assault
Takoma Park Police say that they have arrested and charged a Hyattsville teen for first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and theft under $100. On August 21st, at approximately 5:56 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 1300 block of University Blvd. (Walgreens) for the...
DOT Wins Federal Grant for Purchase of Hydrogen-Fueled Buses
The county’s Department of Transportation has won a grant of nearly $15 million from the Federal Transit Administration, officials announced. The grant will be used to pay 57% of a $28.6 million dollar project to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg.
Silver Spring Mother, Child Missing Since Tuesday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Silver Spring mother and her 8-month-old infant son. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, MCPD said in a news release. Vines is approximately 5 feet, 7-inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie.
Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
Shalla Restaurant & Bar Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Shalla Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, giving high marks to the restaurant’s shint tibs and kitfo, ground tilapia with jalapeños, vegetable combination platter, and coffee ceremony:
County to Hold Webinars on Second Round of Retail Rental Assistance
The county will hold two webinars next week to provide information about the second round of the Small Business Rental Assistance grant program, officials announced. The $2 million program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money provided by the federal government, is intended for retail service businesses that meet certain criteria:
Number One Sons to Close at the End of August
Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
Takoma Park Folk Festival Seeks Volunteers to Help Manage Event
The organizers of the 2022 Takoma Park Folk Festival are looking for people to join the all-volunteer staff to help manage and produce the festival, the group said. The festival returns this year as an in-person outdoor event. It will be held at the Takoma Park Middle School and Lee Jordan Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Police Department in Final Days of Annual School Supply Donation Drive
The Takoma Park Police Department is in the final days of its annual book bag and school supplies donation drive the department has been promoting on social media. The department began the drive on July 19, and the last day for donations is this Friday, Aug. 19. The police are...
Firepan Korean BBQ Moving Closer to Opening
Despite several delays, Firepan Korean BBQ appears to be closing in on its opening in downtown Silver Spring. “We [are still waiting] for some kitchen equipment,” a Firepan representative said in an email to the Source. “That’s why [the] opening is delayed.”. Firepan’s website currently shows a...
