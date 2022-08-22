Music defines the Takoma Park Folk Festival but it’s hardly the only attraction for the thousands of visitors who attend each year. This year’s festival, which will be held on Sept. 11 at Takoma Park Middle School, will offer works from 28 artists and crafters and the VisArts Studio in Rockville. Works in clay, fiber, glass, and wood will be available, as well as wide selections of jewelry, painting, and prints.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO