Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
The benefits of transparency and technology in a softening market
The trucking industry is highly cyclical, and each cycle has its own challenges. In the past few years, demand has been high due to challenges related to the many shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the driver shortage. However, while freight demand is still present, the industry is...
freightwaves.com
Varied Q2 results suggest uncertainty in e-commerce’s future
Following the close of Q2, e-commerce has seen stagnating growth across much of the industry — but that may not be cause for concern. Major players in online sales, like Walmart, saw a hugely successful second quarter, but that success isn’t being replicated by some other key retailers.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
PS Logistics adds refrigerated assets in latest deal
PS Logistics announced that subsidiary Purdy Brothers Trucking has acquired certain assets from Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee Inc. The deal also included the acquisition of drivers from Phoenix sister company Colonial Freight Systems Inc. The addition of 55 lease purchase drivers and 50 tractors will bolster Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics’...
freightwaves.com
Price of LNG goes stratospheric. Will LNG shipping rates follow?
Liquefied natural gas shipping has a freight market like any other, albeit with a lot more zeros on the end of its numbers. Day rates in LNG shipping are in the six figures. Profits on a single cargo can be in the nine figures. “Welcome to the stratosphere of LNG...
freightwaves.com
4 ways the Inflation Reduction Act could impact supply chains
As its name suggests, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month is designed to reduce inflation, but it also includes $300 billion worth of grants and incentives for clean energy and initiatives to combat climate change. The goal of the...
freightwaves.com
Will energy transition lead to boom or bust for crude tankers?
If you believe decarbonization will ultimately happen and the world will transition away from oil in the coming decades, how will that play out for crude tankers?. In one scenario, tankers are left with too few cargoes before they fully depreciate. Owners are stuck with big losses. As a tanker company CEO once told American Shipper, not for attribution, “Think about it. If everybody wants to decarbonize, what do I move? I move carbon.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel
Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
freightwaves.com
Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing
I am making $85 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $95 however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. That is what I...
Will Joe Biden’s gamble on big oil pay off in leveling gas prices?
Can Joe Biden push big oil to drill for more oil, lower gas prices and speed up the switch to electric vehicles? That’s the ambitious aim of a plan the Biden administration is implementing as drivers continue to wrestle with soaring gas prices. Unusually, the plan has support not just from the oil industry but some economists and environmentalists.
freightwaves.com
RoadOne’s latest acquisition expands network to include Oakland
RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced its entrance into the Oakland, California, market with the acquisition of R&A Trucking. Oakland-based R&A is a full-service trucking, drayage and transloading provider serving California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Its trucking operation accommodates both local and long-haul freight, with its drayage offering providing service to and from ports and local rail ramps. The company handles specialized freight including aluminum coils and rolling stock inventory for the automotive sector. It also provides brokerage services nationally.
freightwaves.com
A stable week paves the way for lower rates
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Strengthening demand sensing for a global consumer goods conglomerate
Today’s increasing supply chain complexity and the ever-evolving consumer demand and behavior changes are impacting consumer goods (CG) companies. Moreover, overcoming data challenges is key, from managing unorganized data sources to collating information from varying data formats across the value chain. Data-related challenges result in supply chain inefficiencies and impact visibility into sales and the bottom line.
freightwaves.com
Canadian airport sets up logistics beachhead for US e-commerce
At first blush Edmonton, Canada, seems an unlikely destination for international air shipments bound for online shoppers in the United States. Following some promising trial runs with e-commerce providers, Edmonton International Airport is banking on its geographic location along circumpolar routes, congestion-free facilities and Canada’s trade-friendly customs rules to advance a multibillion dollar air logistics village and become a major cargo hub.
freightwaves.com
AELF FlightService moves up plan for 1st Boeing 767 converted freighter
Charter airline and leasing company AELF FlightService will move ahead with fully converting a widebody passenger jet to freighter configuration as plans for swift deployment of partially modified, light-duty cargo jets remain on hold because of regulatory delays. The Chicago-based company said Thursday it has reserved a production slot at...
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform Cart.com expands US fulfillment footprint
Warehouse space is tough to come by at the moment, and it will likely stay that way through 2023. But this Amazon competitor remains unfazed. Cart.com, an e-commerce firm focused on growing brands through omnichannel sales and fulfillment, on Friday announced that it added 1.6 million square feet of warehouse capacity by expanding its fulfillment centers in Memphis, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; Salt Lake City; and North Texas. That nearly doubles the firm’s total warehouse space in the U.S.
freightwaves.com
US blocks merger of global container suppliers over market concentration
China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., the largest manufacturer of steel containers used for ocean shipping, has abandoned its intended acquisition of shipping giant Maersk’s refrigerated container manufacturing business after objections from U.S. competition authorities, the Department of Justice said Thursday. A.P. Moller-Maersk agreed in September 2021 to sell...
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: New appointments at Utah Inland Port Authority, TNW, STB
The Utah Inland Port Authority, short-line operator TNW Corp. and the Surface Transportation Board have announced appointments and promotions. Utah Inland Port Authority names executive director. Ben Hart is the Utah Inland Port Authority’s new executive director, starting Sept. 12. Hart is “a seasoned and well-regarded executive who brings...
freightwaves.com
Geodis deploying 1,000 Locus Robotics autonomous mobile robots in global warehouses
Locus’ autonomous mobile robots work collaboratively with humans to improve piece-handling productivity. Global logistics provider Geodis will deploy 1,000 autonomous mobile robots at facilities around the world, the company announced Thursday. The AMRs will come from Locus Robotics and be deployed in warehouses around the world over the next...
Comments / 0