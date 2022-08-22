Read full article on original website
Related
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
Washington builds big halftime lead in win at Vian in showdown between 2A contenders
By Patrick Kays VIAN — Focus and consistency seemed to be something that frustrated 2A No. 1 Washington as the Warriors fought off a clawing fourth-ranked Vian team in the second half. In the Warriors' postgame huddle in front of a scoreboard that favored them 39-24, head coach Brad ...
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard to see more targets in Cowboys offense
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could play a larger pass-catching role this season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Pollard may not see a significant increase in rush attempts this season while Ezekiel Elliott is still at the top of the depth chart, but the Cowboys do need to replace the 113 receptions that Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. had last year. At Memphis, Pollard played out of the slot and racked up 104 catches for 1,292 yards and 9 touchdown catches in 40 collegiate games. “There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him,” Moore said of Pollard's pass-catching prowess. “I think he does have more than just that...He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also complimented Pollard's route-running and said the running back could be one of the team's "best pass-catchers." Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Pollard's ADP in PPR drafts is currently 6.08.
NFL・
Vote for the Week 1 Boone County football Player of the Week
The first week of high school action in Boone County has played. It's time to take note of the best players from the weekend. The Columbia Daily Tribune has opened voting for its Week one Boone County Football Player of the Week. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get MLB Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
MLB・
WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 S Commit Makari Vickers Highlights
Highlights of 2023 Oklahoma 4-star S Commit Makari Vickers out of Robert F. Munroe Day School in Tallahassee, FL.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Jonathan India hitting second on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. India will take over second base after Alejo Lopez was rested on Friday evening. In a matchup against right-hander Cade Cavalli, our models project India to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker sitting for Houston on Thursday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Tucker will move to the bench on Thursday with Mauricio Dubon starting in right field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8...
Comments / 0