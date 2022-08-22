ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Pollard to see more targets in Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could play a larger pass-catching role this season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Pollard may not see a significant increase in rush attempts this season while Ezekiel Elliott is still at the top of the depth chart, but the Cowboys do need to replace the 113 receptions that Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. had last year. At Memphis, Pollard played out of the slot and racked up 104 catches for 1,292 yards and 9 touchdown catches in 40 collegiate games. “There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him,” Moore said of Pollard's pass-catching prowess. “I think he does have more than just that...He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also complimented Pollard's route-running and said the running back could be one of the team's "best pass-catchers." Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Pollard's ADP in PPR drafts is currently 6.08.
Cincinnati's Jonathan India hitting second on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. India will take over second base after Alejo Lopez was rested on Friday evening. In a matchup against right-hander Cade Cavalli, our models project India to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Kyle Tucker sitting for Houston on Thursday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Tucker will move to the bench on Thursday with Mauricio Dubon starting in right field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8...
