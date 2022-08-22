Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO