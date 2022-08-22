Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
NME
Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration
Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
Snoop Dogg launches new animated children’s series ‘Doggyland’
Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland. The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
NME
Watch Adam Driver brave an apocalypse in first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
Netflix has shared the first teaser for White Noise, an upcoming black comedy film from writer and director Noah Baumbach. The film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, and stars Adam Driver as a professor of Hitler studies who, alongside his wife Barbette — played by Greta Gerwig — must save his family from an apocalyptic event threatening his university town. Watch the teaser above.
NME
Noah Cyrus teams up with Ben Gibbard on “conversational” new ballad, ‘Every Beginning Ends’
Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below. The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.
NME
Snoop Dogg and Eminem to deliver metaverse-inspired performance at 2022 MTV VMAs
Snoop Dogg and Eminem will return to the stage together this Sunday (August 28), performing their recent joint ‘From The D 2 The LBC’ at the ceremony for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. As Variety reports, the pair’s appearance has been organised in partnership with Yuga...
NME
DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ arrives with Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Jay-Z and more
DJ Khaled‘s 13th studio album, ‘God Did’, has arrived. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Khaled Khaled’ is a predictably star-studded affair that features a veritable who’s who providing guest appearances. Contributors on the new album include Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Future,...
NME
Neil Gaiman leaked script to sabotage ‘The Sandman’ movie: “It was the worst script I’ve ever read”
Neil Gaiman has revealed he deliberately leaked a script for a Sandman movie, describing it as the “worst script I’ve ever read”. The author, known for his comic book series The Sandman, discussed a script he was sent by producer Jon Peters (Wild Wild West, A Star Is Born) for a potential movie adaptation in an interview with Rolling Stone.
NME
First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series
Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
NME
‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer: Naomi Watts stars as terrifying mother in horror remake
Naomi Watts‘ new horror movie Goodnight Mommy has released its first official trailer. You can watch it below. A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the upcoming movie centres on two twin brother (played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), who visit their mother after she undergoes facial reconstructive surgery. However, it soon becomes apparent that something isn’t right with her.
NME
Taylor Swift fans can study singer’s songwriting on new Texas university course
A new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift is set to begin at the University of Texas (UTA) in Austin. The new course, which begins this autumn and is titled The Taylor Swift Songbook, will see her read alongside the likes of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Keats and Sylvia Plath. Preliminary...
NME
Watch Olivia Rodrigo join Billy Joel to perform ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ at Madison Square Garden
During his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York last night (August 24), Billy Joel brought Olivia Rodrigo to the stage to perform one of their hits each together – Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’, and Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’. “I’m going to bring up...
