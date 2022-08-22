ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
NME

Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration

Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME

Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
NME

Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”

Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME

Snoop Dogg launches new animated children’s series ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland. The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.
NME

Watch Adam Driver brave an apocalypse in first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

Netflix has shared the first teaser for White Noise, an upcoming black comedy film from writer and director Noah Baumbach. The film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, and stars Adam Driver as a professor of Hitler studies who, alongside his wife Barbette — played by Greta Gerwig — must save his family from an apocalyptic event threatening his university town. Watch the teaser above.
NME

First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series

Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
NME

‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer: Naomi Watts stars as terrifying mother in horror remake

Naomi Watts‘ new horror movie Goodnight Mommy has released its first official trailer. You can watch it below. A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the upcoming movie centres on two twin brother (played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), who visit their mother after she undergoes facial reconstructive surgery. However, it soon becomes apparent that something isn’t right with her.
